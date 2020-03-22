Joe Buck is broadcasting everyday life events to stay fresh during quarantine

If you were wondering what the Joe Buck is up to while the sports world is halted, then wonder no more.

The Fox Sports broadcaster, known for his dulcet, monotone vibes seems to be doing just fine in the midst of his coronavirus quarantine, narrating Buck household festivities to perfection.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"This is called negotiation, ladies and gentlemen," Buck says. "Michelle on the left, is trying to prepare dinner. Wyatt on the right, fighting back a yawn, dressed like kind of a half-assed Fred Flintstone. And he's now — he wants to watch Blippi, folks.

Oh, and he's hit his mom! He has hit his mom! Mom is playing it up! Wyatt is crying! All hell has broken loose inside this house, quarantine Day 7. For us, it's about Day 13. But they're hugging. Everything has come back together."

MORE: Amy Cole brings the heat in game of catch with husband Gerrit Cole

But Buck is using the downtime to keep the vocal cords loose — the broadcaster is urging Twitter users to send him videos so he can produce commentary over, which sounds like it could make for riotous Twitter content.

I have good news for you -

While we’re all quarantined right now without any sports, I’d love to get some practice reps in. Send me videos of what you’re doing at home and I’ll work on my play-by-play. Seriously! https://t.co/txAGBLPBGz

— Joe Buck (@Buck) March 22, 2020

Buck says that if a video is posted, the original user of the video must pledge to donate something to COVID-19 relief efforts. A noble cause for the Noble Pipes of Buck. All we need is a "slamma-lamma ding-dong!" or two, and this will all be fine.

Story continues

Things we'd love to see Buck broadcast:

Making lunch

Doing the dishes

Making the bed

Cleaning the garage

Vacuuming

Can someone get Kevin Harlan to narrate sandwich making?