Biden's team has office space two blocks from the White House. Is it enough for a smooth transition?

WASHINGTON – While President Donald Trump remains focused on what happened on Nov. 3, President-elect Joe Biden has his eye on what will come after Jan. 20, 2021.

The president-elect is forging ahead with setting up his administration, declaring that his transition to the White House is "well underway," despite Trump's refusal to concede the White House race.

Biden is facing the most contentious transition in recent American history, experts say, presenting major challenges that could hinder his first 100 days in office and pose national security threats. Federal funding for the incoming president is in jeopardy, daily presidential briefings are not getting shared and the chance of a seamless handover between administrations is falling through the cracks.

Even though the Trump administration has blocked most resources for the Biden transition, the team received some access in early September, following the Democratic National Convention, according to a transition official who spoke on the condition of anonymity. Federal assistance included the use of 10,000 square feet of space in the Herbert C. Hoover Building, which houses the Commerce Department and sits two blocks from the White House.

But most of the staff is working remotely because of the pandemic.

Biden's team has also been given temporary security clearance and undergone FBI background checks as part of the process for personnel who will receive intelligence briefings.

The Biden team set out this week to underscore that it is getting down to business. Biden announced Wednesday that he has chosen Ron Klain, a longtime adviser to the president-elect, as White House chief of staff. Klain brings decades of seasoning after serving as Biden's chief of staff during the Obama administration and chief of staff to Vice President Al Gore during the Clinton administration.

Nothing 'slowing us down'

"It is critical to keep moving forward with the transition process, to do everything that the transition team can to force an acceptance of reality," Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., a close Biden ally, told CNN on Tuesday.

Since surpassing 270 electoral votes to secure the presidency Saturday, Biden has taken the long view, preparing for his inauguration on Jan. 20, when Trump's presidency officially ends, rather than engaging the president on his allegations of voter fraud – claims for which Trump has offered no evidence.

Biden has assembled a task force to help him implement his plan to combat the COVID-19 virus, taken congratulatory phone calls from six world leaders and plans to announce Cabinet and high-level White House positions by Thanksgiving. The methodical, by-the-books approach reflects how his campaign operated.

"Mr. President, I look forward to speaking with you," Biden said when asked what his message was for Trump in his first press conference since becoming the president-elect.

He called Trump's refusal to concede "an embarrassment" but insisted it's full speed ahead with the transition. "We don't see anything is slowing us down, quite frankly."

Trump is contesting the election results, making baseless claims that the election was stolen, as his campaign mounts legal challenges in several states, including Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia and Nevada. Attorney General Bill Barr announced he's authorized prosecutors to "pursue substantial allegations of voting and vote tabulation irregularities" despite a lack of evidence of widespread voter fraud.

'Noise...not really lawsuits'

Bob Bauer, a senior adviser for the Biden campaign, told reporters the Trump campaign's lawsuits alleging voter fraud amount to "noise, not really law; theatrics, not really lawsuits." He said Trump can't overturn the election results.

Judges have dismissed seven Trump lawsuits since Election Day in addition to six before Election Day, he said.

"That's quite the won-loss record, losing time after time," Bauer said, adding that the constant theme is a lack of any evidence of fraud. He called the lawsuits "completely meritless."