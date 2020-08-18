Joe Biden's remarks on India-US ties are nice, but what relationship really needs is consistency

"I'll continue to believe and continue what I've long called for including " standing with India and confronting the threats it faces in its own region along its borders," said Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden to the Indian-American community on the occasion of India's 74th Independence Day. And with it came a cacophony of cheering and whooping among a handful of stakeholders " some Indian-Americans and Indians " who believe this to be a sign of things to come.

"Let the fools have their tartar sauce," said C Montgomery Burns in the second episode of the second season of The Simpsons (titled Simpson and Delilah) that aired on 18 October, 1990. And with it came a cacophony of cheering and whooping among stakeholders " some employees of the Springfield Nuclear Power Plant " who believed this to be a sign of good things to come.

Churlish comparisons between Biden and Burns " keeping in mind that the former is far younger than the finger-tenting, hounds-releasing and 'Excellent'-hissing centenarian owner of the aforementioned nuclear plant " aside, there are definite parallels to be drawn and explored between certain aspects (whether intentional or otherwise) of the two statements above.

As a matter of background, in his address to the Indian-American community over the weekend, the former vice-president alluded to the fact that in 2005, he was "leading the efforts to approve the historic civil nuclear deal with India". Pointing to his "constituents in Delaware, [his] staff in the Senate, the [Barack] Obama administration that had more Indian-Americans than any other administration in the history of this country, and [the ongoing] campaign with Indian-Americans at senior levels", Biden also brought up his running mate Kamala Harris' India connection.

He then recalled his pronouncements from 15 years ago, saying, "I said that if the US and India became closer friends and partners, then the world will be a safer place." While the first part of that sentence has most definitely come to fruition in the decade-and-a-half since his utterance, the second remains as elusive as " if not further away than " before. With reference to the two countries in question, this isn't due solely to external factors, but that's a topic for a different analysis. For this one, let's take a closer look at India-US relations this century.

'Comprehensive global strategic partnership'

A large section of observers of the bilateral rightly point to the July 2005 signing of the India"United States Civil Nuclear Agreement by the Manmohan Singh and George W Bush administrations as the turning point in relations between New Delhi and Washington. However, it was nearly a decade later that the relationship received a real shot in the arm in the form of the 'India-US Joint Strategic Vision for the Asia-Pacific and Indian Ocean Region' signed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and then-president Barack Obama.

This set in motion a chain of events that saw among other notable landmarks, the US' recognition of India as a "Major Defence Partner", the signing of the Logistics Exchange Memorandum of Agreement, the announcement of India's elevation to the top tier of the US' Strategic Trade Authorisation (STA) licence exception and the first of the two countries' 2+2 ministerial dialogues. Elsewhere, cybersecurity cooperation, bilateral trade in goods and services (measured at $142 billion in 2018) and civilian space cooperation were the other beneficiaries of the energised India-US ties. The message that the 2015 strategic vision document sent out was that despite its non-aligned past and without compromising on its 'many partners, zero allies' position, India did not need to be squeamish about a closer aligning of its own interests with those of the US.

It was during Trump's visit to India in February this year that he remarked, "America loves India, America respects India, and America will always be faithful and loyal friends to the Indian people" before he joined Modi in signing a joint statement titled 'Vision and Principles for the United States-India Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership'. In doing so, the relationship hailed by Obama as the 'defining partnership of the 21st Century' appeared to have been upgraded to a 'comprehensive global strategic partnership'.

Story continues