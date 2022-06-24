Joe Biden's presidency is failing. And Americans are hurting because of it.

Chris Schlak, USA TODAY
·3 min read

Joe Biden is stumbling.

Last weekend, the president cruised on a bike trail in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, with cameras clicking. As he finished the ride, Biden lost his balance and, like a cow being tipped, slowly fell with his bike – while it was stationary.

Thankfully, he is OK, and I’m glad he wasn’t harmed. But his fall  is symbolic of his presidency.

In his first months in office, Biden rode high with a 55% to 59% approval rating. He signed a slew of executive orders and pushed the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan through Congress.

Then, in August, he decided to pull the United States out of Afghanistan. The botched withdrawal, which earned negative news coverage from the right and the left, sent his presidency into a precipitous decline.

More cooperation and less 'political rhetoric'

Now, soaring inflation, supply shortages, record gas prices and Russia’s war in Ukraine have left Biden and his presidency sputtering in the dust.

Yet, after so much bungling and misfortune, Biden continues to remain headstrong in key areas where different policies could potentially mitigate the problems Americans are facing. One of those areas is gas prices.

President Joe Biden's public approval rating fell for a fourth straight week to 36%, matching its lowest level last seen in late May, according to a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll completed on June 22, 2022.
President Joe Biden's public approval rating fell for a fourth straight week to 36%, matching its lowest level last seen in late May, according to a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll completed on June 22, 2022.

Opinions in your inbox: Get exclusive access to our columnists and the best of our columns every day

Biden bike mishap is no big deal: But the president still shouldn't run for reelection

On Tuesday, Chevron CEO Mike Wirth wrote a letter to Biden that called for more cooperation and less “political rhetoric.” He recommended “increasing American (energy) production,” “clarity and consistency on policy matters” and following the oil industry’s 10-point plan to free up American energy and bring down gas prices.

What was Biden’s response?

"(Wirth's) mildly sensitive. I didn’t know they’d get their feelings hurt that quickly," Biden remarked during a news conference. "Look, we need more refining capacity. This idea that they don’t have oil to drill and to bring up is simply not true."

In other words, Biden continued to spout political rhetoric – criticizing instead of cooperating – and used the oil companies as a scapegoat, just as he did last week when he placed a large share of the blame for high gas prices on them in a letter.

"There is no question that Vladimir Putin is principally responsible for the intense financial pain the American people and their families are bearing," Biden wrote. "But amid a war that has raised gasoline prices more than $1.70 per gallon, historically high refinery profit margins are worsening that pain.”

President's disapproval rating surges

Biden is in no position to remain this uncooperative and stubborn. His disapproval rating now, ironically, averages between 55% and 59%.

To be fair, Americans do tend to blame the president for their problems, whether or not the criticism is warranted. But with so much economic pain not long after the Biden administration and Congress spent trillions of dollars and made significant changes in energy policy, the turmoil can’t all be accidental.

If your power goes out this summer: Blame President Biden's energy policies

More from Chris Schlak: Primary election shows Trump still influences voters. Republicans, why do we allow it?

USA TODAY Opinion Fellow Chris Schlak
USA TODAY Opinion Fellow Chris Schlak

Even left-wing economists and media sites are beginning to concede that the American Rescue Plan contributed to worsening the inflation.

President Biden must realize that he is not the only one hurting here. Americans are hurting, too, especially low-income families. According to the Urban Institute, “Rising gas prices could mean reduced or costlier access to employment, recreation, education, and other needs.”

Biden needs to try something different. He should at least be open to accepting some of the oil industry’s proposals. What does he have to lose?

Chris Schlak is an Opinion fellow for USA TODAY. He recently graduated with a degree in government from The University of Texas at Austin in May of 2022. He founded and edited The Texas Horn, an Intercollegiate Studies Institute student publication at UT Austin. 

You can read diverse opinions from our Board of Contributors and other writers on the Opinion front page, on Twitter @usatodayopinion and in our daily Opinion newsletter. To respond to a column, submit a comment to letters@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: High gas prices hurt Biden. But it's Americans who feel the pain.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Vaughn gets 4 hits as White Sox beat Blue Jays 8-7

    CHICAGO (AP) — Andrew Vaughn needed a triple for the cycle when he came to the plate in the sixth inning. He settled for another single — and a perfect night at the plate. Vaughn matched a career high with four hits, including a solo homer, and the Chicago White Sox celebrated Tim Anderson's return with an 8-7 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday. “One through nine, we can all hit. Even the guys on the bench can all hit,” Vaughn said. “If we start stringing that together, then good thing

  • Hill leads undermanned Nighthawks to victory, snap Honey Badgers' 6-game win streak

    Ahmed Hill scored a team-high 23 points as the undermanned Guelph Nighthawks squad snapped the Hamilton Honey Badgers' six-game winning streak with a 89-83 victory on Sunday in Guelph, Ont. Missing both Cat Barber and AJ Lawson, the Nighthawks (6-3), who have now won five games in a row themselves, were able to avenge an 18-point loss to Hamilton (7-2) earlier in the season. Following a tight opening frame where Guelph took a one-point lead at the end, the Honey Badgers opened the second quarter

  • NHL Twitter moment of the year

    Kodak Black's appearance at a Florida Panthers hockey game was certainly memorable, while Leon Draisaitl's 'pissy' exchange with Oilers reporter Jim Matheson will go down in the press conference Hall of Fame but which will win the award for NHL Twitter moment of the year?

  • Gorman hits 2 HRs, Cards beat Brewers 6-2 to tie for 1st

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — St. Louis manager Oliver Marmol believes the Cardinals' fortunes this season depend on the progress of their rookies. “Their ability to not rely on their talent but develop it is going to be the key for our success,” Marmol said. Consider rookie infielder Nolan Gorman’s two-homer performance in a 6-2 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night a giant step forward. Gorman went 4 for 4 with a pair of solo shots and four RBIs as the Cardinals snapped Milwaukee's four-game

  • Hockey Canada grilled over handling of alleged sexual assault, financial settlement

    Hockey Canada executives were under fire Monday as parliamentarians grilled the organization over its handling of an alleged sexual assault four years ago that resulted in a settled lawsuit last month. Hockey Canada CEO Tom Renney and president Scott Smith were among the witnesses called to testify before the Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage in Ottawa. Hockey Canada settled the lawsuit in May after a woman claimed she was sexually assaulted by eight members of the country's 2018 world jun

  • Gilbert said De Grasse's big-game mentality will help him at post-COVID worlds

    LANGLEY, B.C. — Glenroy Gilbert is confident Andre De Grasse's positive COVID-19 won't derail his performance at next month's world track and field championships. Athletics Canada's head coach said his ability to perform when the stakes are highest will help him. "Andre is not the kind of guy that needs a lot," Gilbert said at the Canadian track and field championships on Thursday. "He can compete. We know that. And as long as he's confident in the work that he's done to get to Eugene — and he's

  • Kenan Thompson takes shot at Maple Leafs at NHL Awards

    Comedian Kenan Thompson hosted the NHL Awards show for the second-straight time, entertaining guests and taking a parting shot at the Toronto Maple Leafs as the show wrapped up.

  • Whitecaps, York United set to clash in Canadian Championship semi finals

    VANCOUVER — Vanni Sartini says his Vancouver Whitecaps are on the cusp of playing their biggest game so far this year. The 'Caps are set to host York United on Wednesday in the semifinal of the Canadian Championship. "We're not Real Madrid, that we win a trophy every year. So when there's the possibility to win something, that's the reason why it's so important," said Sartini, the team's head coach. "It’s the most important game of the year so far.” Vancouver is looking to make the final for the

  • Judge homers twice, Yankees come back to beat Rays 5-4

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Aaron Judge hit his major league-leading 26th and 27th home runs, Jose Trevino delivered a two-run shot that put New York ahead in the eighth inning and the Yankees beat the Tampa Bay Rays 5-4 on Wednesday night. Judge's 22nd career multi-homer game helped the Yankees come back from a 4-1 deficit after Isaac Paredes hit his fourth home run in two games for the Rays. Clarke Schmidt (4-2) got the win and Clay Holmes pitched a scoreless ninth for his 12th save in 13 atte

  • Early takeaways from a surprising Stanley Cup final

    The Tampa Bay Lightning have been no match for the Colorado Avalanche's blistering speed as the series travels to Florida for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup final.

  • Women's PGA Championship doubles prize money to $9 million

    The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship is doubling the size of its purse to $9 million, another boost to the women’s game that brings prize money for the five majors to nearly triple the amount from a decade ago. The purse for the LPGA Tour’s second-oldest major is now 300% higher than it was in 2014, the year before KPMG and the PGA of America partnered with the LPGA Tour to raise the prize money and the profile by taking it to fabled courses. The Women’s PGA Championship starts Thursday at Congress

  • Yanks' Cole loses no-hit bid in 8th, Rays' Paredes singles

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole lost his no-hit bid in the eighth inning when Tampa Bay's Isaac Paredes led off by grounding a clean single to center field. Paredes hit a slider that bounced off the pitcher's mound and into the outfield on Cole's 105th pitch Monday night at Tropicana Field. New York led 2-0. The 31-year-old right-hander had struck out 12 and walked three through seven innings. This was the second time this month that Cole started out with six hitless

  • Ohtani strikes out career-high 13 in Angels' 5-0 win over KC

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani struck out a career-high 13 over eight dominant innings of two-hit ball, and the AL MVP also reached base three times in the Los Angeles Angels' 5-0 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday night. After giving up two singles to start the first, Ohtani (6-4) retired 16 straight Royals and 23 of the final 24 batters he faced. While matching the longest start of his major league career, he allowed just one baserunner over his final seven innings — on a w

  • Kadri scores in OT in return, Avs move to brink of title

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Nazem Kadri scored at 12:02 of overtime and the Colorado Avalanche beat Tampa Bay 3-2 on Wednesday night in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final to move within a victory of dethroning the two-time defending champion Lightning. Playing for the first time since June 4 due to a thumb injury, Kadri skated in on Andrei Vasilevskiy and slipped a shot under the goaltender's right arm to give Colorado a 3-1 series lead. “That was a huge win. A resilient win,” said Kadri, who had been sidel

  • Don't let Cooper's cliffhanger distract from Kadri's moment

    Lightning head coach Jon Cooper delivered a brief, emotional press conference after Nazem Kadri's controversial Game 4 overtime winner.

  • Bobby Webster reveals how long the Raptors have been tracking Christian Koloko

    Raptors GM Bobby Webster discusses where they had Christian Koloko ranked on their big board, how long they have been following his basketball career and more.&nbsp;

  • Blue Jays have a ‘million-dollar arm’ in prospect Ricky Tiedemann

    Ricky Tiedemann is giving fans a major-league showcase for a minor-league price.

  • Former NHLer Reid Boucher signs in KHL despite sexual assault charges

    Reid Boucher, a former New Jersey Devils draft pick, was found guilty of sexually assaulting a minor in 2011.

  • Canada's Masse wins third straight world 100 backstroke medal with silver in Budapest

    BUDAPEST, Hungary — Kylie Masse took silver in the women's 100-metre backstroke at the world aquatic championships, finishing just short of a third straight world title in the event. Masse, from LaSalle, Ont., finished in 58.40 seconds, .18 seconds behind winner Regan Smith of the United States. Claire Curzan of the U.S., was third in 58.67 seconds. "I’m really happy to stand on the podium," Masse said. "It’s always an incredible feeling to compete at world championships and fight for the podium

  • No government funds used to settle Hockey Canada sexual assault lawsuit: CEO

    A Hockey Canada executive has told a House of Commons committee under oath that the organization did not use any government money to settle a lawsuit with an alleged victim of sexual assault. CBC News reported Monday that financial records show Hockey Canada received $14 million in federal government support in 2020 and 2021, including $3.4 million in emergency COVID-19 subsidies. But in testimony before the House of Commons standing committee on Canadian Heritage on Monday, Hockey Canada CEO To