Joe Biden ‘wracked with guilt’ over Hunter’s criminal prosecution

Joe Biden is hugged by his son Hunter and the First Lady after his inauguration in 2021 - KEVIN DIETSCH/AFP

Joe Biden is “despondent” and wracked with guilt over the prosecution of his son Hunter, it has been reported.

The US president confided in close aides his belief that his son would not be the subject of criminal proceedings if he had not won the 2020 presidential election, according to Axios.

Hunter, 53, could face up to 17 years in prison if he is convicted of the three felony and six misdemeanour tax offences he was charged with last week.

He became the first child of a sitting US president to be criminally prosecuted in October when he pleaded not guilty to a felony gun charge.

The president and his son earlier this year. Hunter Biden could face up to 17 years in prison - ANDREW HARNIK/AP

Only close aides are able to bring up the topic because the president’s mood can swing between fury and dejection in response, according to the report.

Hunter told the musician Moby in a podcast interview last week that those pursuing the charges against him were “very, very sick people”.

“In their most base way, what they’re trying to do is they’re trying to kill me, knowing that it will be a pain greater than my father could be able to handle, and so therefore destroying a presidency in that way,” he said.

Hunter Biden has long been troubled by his use of drugs and relationships with prostitutes

Hunter could also face contempt of Congress proceedings if he does not appear on Wednesday at a deposition hearing in the Republican-led impeachment inquiry into the president.

The president’s relationship with Merrick Garland, the attorney general, is also strained because he appointed a special counsel in August to oversee the federal investigation into his son, Axios reported.

His once close friendship with Lindsey Graham, the Republican senator, is also said to have collapsed after he investigated Hunter during the 2020 campaign.

“He used to be a friend, I don’t know what happened to him,” President Biden is quoted as saying about Mr Graham at a fundraiser last year.