How Joe Biden Won & What Played Out in the US Elections 2020

The nail-biting election race finally drew to a close with Democrat Joe Biden clinching the key states of Pennsylvania, Nevada and Georgia.

The key state and its 20 electoral votes took Biden over the threshold of the 270 Electoral College votes required to win the election. He was earlier poised within reach of victory with 253 votes as opposed at Donald Trump’s 214.

Biden was later also projected to win the state of Nevada, taking this total count in the Electoral College to 279.

The Democrats haven’t even taken office yet and they have already broken five major records. Biden got more votes than any other president in the history of the United States of America, ie 74 million.

At 77, Biden is set to be the oldest president in US history.

Kamala Harris is the first female vice president in the country’s history along with being the country’s first black and first south asian vice president.

But, how did the Democrats manage to pull this off? They managed to flip traditionally Republican states like Arizona, Michigan and Wisconsin which ultimately led to their win.

