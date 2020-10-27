Joe Biden Wins Nickelodeon’s ‘Kids’ Vote’ Poll Despite Bot Interference

Though they’re not old enough to vote, 90,000 participants in Nickelodeon’s Kids Pick the President: Kids’ Vote have selected Joe Biden to be the next United States Commander in Chief. The unofficial poll saw the former vice president bring in 53% of the votes, with Donald Trump trailing behind with 47%.

“Though kids are not of an age to vote, Kids Pick the President is a platform where their voices do count, and they deserve to be heard. And just as kids value honesty and fairness, so do we at Nickelodeon. Therefore, out of respect for kids everywhere and in the spirit of civic responsibility, we present the name of the winner based on votes cast fairly and within our stated guidelines of one vote counted per household device,” Nickelodeon said.

The poll which was open from Oct. 20 to Oct. 26, however was not immune to real-life voting issues. Nickelodeon announced that its online poll was subject to cheating. The network detected corruption in its votes on Wednesday Oct. 21 when it found threads from online forums discussing corrupting the online polk with fake votes. Over 13,000 bot-generated votes were detected and removed after Nickelodeon used a voter certification tool to identify the fraudulent ones.

The Kids’ Vote results were announced this evening during the network’s Nick News special, hosted by Keke Palmer. The hourlong program educated viewers about the basics of voting and give children a platform to discuss issues that directly affect them, from COVID-19 and racial inequality to the environment and climate change. Making appearances throughout the event were Tyra Banks, Liza Koshy, Kel Mitchell, Usher and more.

The election special was executive produced by Laguerre-Wilkinson; Paul J. Medford, VP Unscripted, Current Series; and Luke Wahl, VP Digital Studios. Production of the special for Nickelodeon is overseen by Ashley Kaplan, SVP Digital Studios.

The network’s bellwether poll is an informal, non-scientific poll meant for entertainment purposes.

More from Deadline

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.