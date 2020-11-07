Joe Biden wins US election: Celebrities, including Sacha Baron Cohen and Lady Gaga, react as Donald Trump loses

Joe Biden has become the new president of the United States, beating Donald Trump – and the world of entertainment is reacting with joy.

The news was announced after Biden and his vice president, Kamala Harris, won Pennsylvania.

Protests have broken out in battleground states after Trump claimed without evidence that the election was being “stolen” from him in a speech which has been criticised by both Democrats and Republicans.

News channels in the US have refused to broadcast the former president’s speech following Biden’s victory due to his unfounded claims.

Celebrities have been posting celebratory messages since Biden was declared the 46th president.

Reese Witherspoon, Kerry Washington, Lizzo and Captain America star Chris Evans are just a few of the people to have posted.

Follow along with all the best celebrity reactions below.