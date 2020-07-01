Joe Biden Gives Trump's 'Wartime President' Claim A Savage Reality Check

President Donald Trump once declared himself a “wartime president” in the nation’s battle against the coronavirus pandemic. Now his Democratic rival, former Vice President Joe Biden, says the infection’s dramatic resurgence ― and the administration’s failed response ― means Trump is losing the war.

“Remember back in March when he called himself a wartime president?” Biden asked, then added:

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“Remember when he exhorted the nation to ‘sacrifice together’ to face an ‘invisible enemy’? What happened? Now it’s almost July, and it seems the wartime president has surrendered — has waved the white flag and left the field of battle.”

Confirmed infections have jumped by 80 percent, according to The New York Times, with Arizona, Texas and Florida, in particular, seeing a surge in cases. Infectious diseases expert Dr. Anthony Fauci warned on Tuesday that the nation could ultimately record 100,000 new cases per day.

Biden agreed, calling the pandemic a “serious threat” that must be faced as a country.

“But the president gives us no direction and he pits us against one another,” Biden said. “We can’t continue like this: half-recovering and half-getting-worse, half wearing masks and half rejecting science.”

Biden also said via Twitter that, if elected, he would reach out to Fauci and ask him to continue to serve the country.

“I’ll have the nation’s top medical experts and scientists ready to advise our response on day one,” he said. “And I’ll actually listen to them.”

A HuffPost Guide To Coronavirus

Love HuffPost? Become a founding member of HuffPost Plus today.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.