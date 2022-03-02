Joe Biden Warns Vladimir Putin: 'Freedom Will Always Triumph Over Tyranny'

Akbar Shahid Ahmed
·3 min read
Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-Ind.), a Ukrainian American, wearing the Ukrainian flag colors, waits for the start of President Joe Biden&#39;s State of the Union address Tuesday before a joint session of Congress. (Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images)
Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-Ind.), a Ukrainian American, wearing the Ukrainian flag colors, waits for the start of President Joe Biden's State of the Union address Tuesday before a joint session of Congress. (Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images)

The invasion of Ukraine shows that America must commit to standing with allies and friends abroad to ultimately overcome adversaries, President Joe Biden said in his first State of the Union address on Tuesday.

Biden said Russian President Vladimir Putin’s move was the latest evidence that “when dictators do not pay a price for their aggression, they cause more chaos. They keep moving. And the costs and threats to America and the world keep rising.”

Through the U.S. and allied response, Putin will ultimately find that he “badly miscalculated,” Biden continued. Addressing lawmakers ― “as Democrats Republicans and independents, but most importantly as Americans ― he said the nation shares “an unwavering resolve that freedom will always triumph over tyranny.”

The message underscores a long-running theme of Biden’s recent political career: that the U.S. must engage on the world stage in partnership with other governments and that foreign policy is inseparable from challenges at home, such as economic inequality and fossil fuel dependence.

In responding to the Russian assault, Biden has persuaded America’s partners abroad to take unprecedented steps to pressure Putin to change course, including cutting Russian banks out of the global financial system and barring vital technology transfers to Russia. All the while, he has been clear that the U.S. and its allies do not want an all-out war with Moscow ― and will not fight in Ukraine with their own forces even as they send military equipment to the Ukrainians.

Biden has in recent weeks sent thousands of additional forces to eastern European nations that, like Ukraine, were formerly part of the Soviet Union’s sphere of influence ― a sign that Putin could ultimately end up feeling even less secure after an assault he said was designed to ensure Russia’s security.

“Our forces are not going to Europe to fight in Ukraine but to defend our NATO allies ― in the event that Putin decides to keep moving west,” Biden said.

Praising the NATO military alliance, Biden said, “American diplomacy matters. Putin’s war was premeditated and unprovoked. He rejected efforts at diplomacy. He thought the West and NATO wouldn’t respond. And he thought he could divide us here at home. Putin was wrong. We were ready.”

Biden described sanctions that his administration has already unveiled and outlined steps to implement them, such as seizing the yachts, private jets and luxury apartments of Russian oligarchs who are close to Putin. And the president said the U.S. would join European Union nations in barring access to its airspace for all Russian flights.

Americans must know that showing solidarity with Ukraine will incur a toll at home, Biden noted.

“A Russian dictator, invading a foreign country, has costs around the world,” the president said. “But I want you to know that we are going to be OK.... This is a real test. It’s going to take time. So let us continue to draw inspiration from the iron will of the Ukrainian people.”

First lady Jill Biden hosted Oksana Markarova, Ukraine’s ambassador to the U.S., as one of her guests to the high-profile Capitol Hill event.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Joe Biden Opens State Of The Union Speech With Broadside Against Vladimir Putin: “Freedom Will Always Triumph Over Tyranny”

    UPDATE, 6:09 PM PT: Joe Biden opened his State of the Union address with a nod to the Covid-19 pandemic before quickly pivoting to the crisis in Ukraine. “Last year COVID-19 kept us apart. This year we are finally together again,” Biden said in his opening line. He then framed the war in Ukraine as […]

  • Putin faces war crimes investigation after shelling cities in Ukraine

    The Hague based International Criminal Court is launching a query on "the situation in Ukraine" after it received allegations of war crimes committed by the Russian army in Ukraine. "Today I wish to announce that I have decided to proceed with opening an investigation into the situation in Ukraine, as rapidly as possible," International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor Karim Khan said in a statement."I am satisfied that there is a reasonable basis to believe that both alleged war crimes and crime

  • Ukraine crisis: Biden vows 'freedom will triumph over tyranny'

    "He has no idea what's coming," the US president says of economic retaliation against Vladimir Putin.

  • The Kremlin says Russia's 'economic reality' has 'considerably changed' in the face of 'problematic' Western sanctions

    Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Monday that the West's sanctions against Russia were "heavy" but his country had "response plans."

  • Discriminatory taunting nets Manitoba hockey player 18-game suspension from Manitoba hockey league

    A junior hockey player has been suspended for 18 games for making what appeared to be a racist gesture during a game on the weekend. The Manitoba Junior Hockey League issued a gross misconduct penalty to a 20-year-old Toronto defenceman on the Dauphin Kings team for violating Hockey Canada's discriminatory taunting rule. The player raised his stick and made what looked like a bow-and-arrow gesture toward some visiting team players from Waywayseecappo First Nation as they skated away from Dauphin

  • Is it fair to criticize Alexander Ovechkin for Putin ties?

    Alexander Ovechkin is under the microscope for far different reasons after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Is it OK for him to sit on the fence?

  • Miller puts up four points, Canucks snap Flames' 10-game win streak with lopsided win

    VANCOUVER — J.T. Miller believes he and his Vancouver Canucks teammates raised the bar for themselves on Thursday night. Not only did the Canucks extinguish the Calgary Flames' 10-game win streak, but they did so in dominant fashion, handing the visitors a lopsided 7-1 loss. “We just set a standard for ourselves for the rest of the year. And that’s not by winning by six goals, but it’s playing the right way, being sharp on the special teams, being ready to start the game," said Miller, who put u

  • What OG Anunoby missing time means for the Raptors

    Imman and Yasmin discuss what changes with OG Anunoby out, the league-wide love DeMar DeRozan is receiving, LeBron James putting pressure on the Lakers front office and All-Star Weekend takeaways.

  • Are Matthews, Marner & Bunting the best line in hockey?

    In the last month and a half, Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and Michael Bunting have combined for 39 goals in 17 games. Where does the Maple Leafs top line rank among the NHL's best?

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, the Toronto Maple Leafs visit the Detroit Red Wings at 7 p.m. ET, while the Calgary Flames visit the Minnesota Wild at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the l

  • Which Raptors depth piece is going to pop down the stretch of the season?

    The Raptors will need at least one of these players to elevate their game down the stretch.

  • 'Please, no more war:' Capitals star Ovechkin addresses Russian invasion of Ukraine

    Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin asked for "no more war" Friday in his first media availability since Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The Moscow native said he has "lots of friends in Russia and Ukraine" and hopes the attack will end soon. “Please, no more war," Ovechkin said. "It doesn’t matter who is in the war, Russia, Ukraine, different countries … We have to live in peace and a great world.” Asked if he supported the invasion, Ovechkin replied: "I'm Russian, right? … It’s not in my h

  • Canada's Georgia Ellenwood ruptures Achilles ahead of indoor track and field worlds

    Canadian Olympian Georgia Ellenwood ruptured her Achilles on Friday while attempting to qualify in women's pentathlon for the World Athletics indoor track and field championships in Belgrade, Serbia, next month. After setting an 8.35-second personal best in the 100-metre hurdles, the 26-year-old injured herself on a high jump attempt. The five-event pentathlon also includes long jump, shot put and 800m run. "I know this is a long recovery and I need to shift my priorities," the Langley, B.C., na

  • Matthews scores twice as Leafs beat Wild 3-1 to end losing streak

    TORONTO — Little has gone right for the Toronto Maple Leafs in the past week. The team was stuck in a slump with a three-game losing streak. Defenceman Jake Muzzin suffered his second concussion in five weeks, and then, on Wednesday, it was revealed prospect Rodion Amirov had been diagnosed with a brain tumour. With that heartbreaking news, Auston Matthews scored twice to take over the goal-scoring lead as the Maple Leafs turned in one of their best defensive efforts for a 3-1 win before 9,410 a

  • Nick Nurse on Yuta Watanabe’s dunk: ‘They’ll be playing that one in Japan’

    Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse spoke after Monday’s blowout victory over the Brooklyn Nets. He praised Scottie Barnes for his excellent game, and gave credit to Malachi Flynn for showing good basketball IQ and mental toughness. He also commented on Yuta Watanabe’s poster dunk. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Coyotes sign defenseman Mayo to 3-year contract

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes have signed defenseman Dysin Mayo to a three-year contract. Terms of the deal announced Friday were not released. The 25-year-old Mayo has three goals and three assists in 42 games with Arizona this season. A fifth-round NHL draft pick in 2014, Mayo became the eighth defenseman in franchise history to score in his debut against Edmonton on Oct. 21. Mayo has been a key player on Arizona's penalty kill, leads the team with 83 blocked shots and the team's

  • Waacking on the world stage: Montreal dancer choreographs Olympic gold-medal routine

    Anxious and crying, Montreal dancer Axelle Munezero watched her TV intently as the French skating champions she had trained for a year competed at the Winter Olympics in Beijing. To her relief, Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron not only topped the Olympic podium, they also set a world record in rhythm dance with a score of 90.83 using her choreography. "I don't think I was ready for that," she told CBC Montreal's Daybreak. "I was thinking 'Oh my God, we did it. We brought waacking to the

  • Team Harvey's, Team Sonnet advance to PWHPA's Sonnet Showcase final

    Team Harvey's (Montreal) and Team Sonnet (Toronto) posted wins over Team Bauer (Boston) and Team Adidas (Minnesota) on Saturday at the Nepean Sportsplex in Ottawa to move into the PWHPA's Sonnet Showcase final. Laura Fortino scored in overtime to lift Toronto past Minnesota 4-3. Carolyne Prevost, Brittany Howard and Victoria Bach also found the net for Toronto. Minnesota's Sarah Potomak tied the game with less than ten seconds to go in the third period. Laura Dostaler and Annie Pankowski also sc

  • A moment of appreciation for DeMar DeRozan

    The former Toronto Raptor keeps outdoing himself and is getting the league-wide respect he deserves. Imman and Yasmin take a moment to appreciate the 32-year-old as he is seemingly in the prime of his career.

  • Forge FC's CONCACAF Champions League campaign over after loss to Cruz Azul

    Forge FC saw the first CONCACAF Champions League campaign of a Canadian Premier League club come to an end in the round of 16 on Thursday night. The Hamilton-based team lost to Mexico's Cruz Azul 3-1 at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, a week after being defeated 1-0 at the Tim Hortons Field in the first-leg. Angel Romero, Rafael Baca and Juan Escobar scored for the Mexicans in the first half. Canadian forward David Choinière replied for Forge to make it 2-1 in the 26th minute, scoring the fir