Joe Biden under pressure to end Saudi arms sales over Russia stance

Joe Biden is coming under pressure to end arms sales to Saudi Arabia because of its tacit support for Russia and its role in the Opec+ decision to slash oil production.

Senior Democrats in the Senate have said “enough is enough”, and urged the US president to “immediately freeze all aspects” of co-operation with Riyadh, including arms sales.

On Wednesday night, Mr Biden was asked if he supported such legislation and appeared not to rule anything out.

“We’re going to react to Saudi Arabia, and they’re doing consultation when they come back,” he said of Congress members who are currently away from Washington.

“We will take action,” he added while boarding Marine One on the first leg of a trip to California and the west coast.

Mr Biden told CNN on Tuesday night that “there will be consequences” for Saudi Arabia after Opec+ announced that it would cut oil production by two million barrels a day to shore up prices.

The bloc of major oil-producing countries, including Russia, announced the drop after weeks of lobbying by US officials against such a move.

The White House said the cut showed Opec+ is clearly aligned with Moscow and accused Saudi Arabia of kowtowing to Moscow, which objects to a Western cap on the price of Russian oil in response to its invasion of Ukraine.

More broadly, the decision to cut production showed the limits of Washington’s leverage over Saudi Arabia, despite Mr Biden travelling to Riyadh and controversially fist-bumping Mohammed bin Salman, the Crown Prince, in July.

Mr Biden made the reconciliatory visit after threatening to make the kingdom’s de facto leader a pariah over the killing of Jamal Khashoggi, the Washington Post journalist.

Bob Menendez, the chairman of the US Senate foreign relations committee, has veto power over foreign arms sales. He said in a statement: “I will not green light any co-operation with Riyadh until the Kingdom reassesses its position with respect to the war in Ukraine. Enough is enough.

“There simply is no room to play both sides of this conflict – either you support the rest of the free world in trying to stop a war criminal from violently wiping an entire country off of the map, or you support him.

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia chose the latter in a terrible decision driven by economic self-interest.”

He added: “The United States must immediately freeze all aspects of our co-operation with Saudi Arabia, including any arms sales and security co-operation beyond what is absolutely necessary to defend US personnel and interests.”

‘US re-evaluating Saudi relationship’

Jake Sullivan, the US national security adviser, said on Wednesday: “The president was clear yesterday that we are re-evaluating the relationship with Saudi [Arabia].

“This is a relationship that has existed over decades and it’s been built on a basis of bipartisan understanding. The president wants to make sure that he is consulting closely with the Congress on a bipartisan basis as he re-evaluates.

“And so, he looks forward to engaging the Congress when they return. He will make his decisions about how we proceed with respect to the relationship on his timetable, having had the level of consultation and reflection that he is keen to have, because these are, of course, consequential decisions.”