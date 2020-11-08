Joe Biden will walk into the Oval Office facing a litany of weighty issues. Here's what they are.

WASHINGTON – President-elect Joe Biden faced a grueling battle on his road to the White House.

But his challenges aren't over.

Biden will inherit a nation still facing down the coronavirus pandemic, economic turmoil as a result of the virus, nationwide unrest due to racial injustice and the growing concerns over climate change.

And he’ll be dealing with all of them with Republicans likely still holding control of the Senate.

Here are some of the top issues that Biden will face going into the presidency.

COVID-19

The coronavirus pandemic is far from over. Cases are continuing to surge across the nation, as many states are in their eighth month of enforcing some sort of social distancing guidelines.

A record 121,888 new COVID-19 infections were tallied across the country Thursday. More than 231,000 people in the United States have been killed by the virus and more than 9 million Americans have contracted it.

Throughout the campaign, Biden has laid out some things he would do to combat COVID-19.

He has previously said he would contact governors to help implement a mask mandate. If they refuse, the former vice president has said he would turn to local officials.

Biden also said he would launch a national plan to expand testing for the virus, implement national guidelines for states to reopen at the guidance of scientists and said the coronavirus vaccine would be free once it’s available.

While experts say at least one vaccine candidate could win FDA approval by year's end, it could be months to get a vaccine to the more than 300 million people that live in the United States, let alone the 7 billion people across the globe.

Now as president, Biden will have to actually implement his plan rather than discuss what he would do if he was the commander-in-chief.

Economy

While Biden will need to address the ongoing pandemic, he will also need to address the nation’s economic recovery after facing a recession as result of the pandemic.

During a speech about his COVID-19 response last month, Biden said if he was elected, he would give Congress one month to get a bill on his desk that included funding to address the public health and economic aspects of combating the virus.

“I’ll reach out to every governor in every state, red and blue, as well as mayors and local officials, during the transition, to find out what support they need and how much of it they need,” Biden said during the October speech.

He added: “I’ll ask the new Congress to put a bill on my desk by the end of January with all the resources necessary, so that both our public health response and our economic response can be seen through to the end.”

Biden has not been specific about what his stimulus plan would look like, and has previously said: "We should be providing the money the House has passed in order to be able to go out and get people the help they need to keep their businesses open."

