Joe Biden vows to visit Hawaii 'as soon as he can'

President Joe Biden speaks about his intention to visit Hawaii as soon as possible during a visit to Milwaukee

US President Joe Biden says he will travel to Hawaii "as soon as he can" following deadly wildfires.

Speaking in Milwaukee on Tuesday, Mr Biden said he wanted to ensure that the people in the state had "everything they need".

Nearly 100 people have so far been confirmed dead in the fires.

The president has come under increasing criticism from locals who felt the federal government's response to the disaster was slow.

Mr Biden said he hadn't yet visited because of concerns that doing so would disrupt rescue efforts.

"I don't want to get in the way," Mr Biden said.

Over 500 federal emergency personnel have so far been dispatched to help with relief efforts.

Additional personnel are being sent to Maui to help those already on the ground, Mr Biden added.

He said that "all available federal assets" in the region will be used for recovery efforts, including the US military and Coast Guard.

"It's painstaking work. It takes time and it's nerve wracking," the president said.

Additionally, the US Small Business Administration has begun providing low interest disaster loans available to help local residents rebuild.

"Every asset they need will be there for them," he said. "And we'll be there in Maui as long as it takes."

Officials in Hawaii have said they expect the death toll to rise in the coming days as more bodies are recovered from the worst hit parts of Maui.

On Monday, Governor Josh Green said that only 25% of the affected area had been properly searched for human remains.

Approximately 80% of Lahaina - a town of about 12,000 residents - was destroyed in the blaze.

On the ground in Maui, many residents told the BBC they have been frustrated at the scale and the speed of the recovery efforts.

One resident, Les Munn, said he has so far received $500 (£395) from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (Fema) - less than the price of most hotel rooms on the island.

For now, he is still sleeping on a cot in a shelter.

Another local, Felicia Johnson, said that "everybody wants the glory but nobody wants to put their feet on the ground".