Joe Biden vows to be ‘a president for all Americans’ as he defeats Donald Trump

Joe Biden has promised to be a “President for all Americans” after topping the 270 electoral college votes needed for victory over Donald Trump in the US presidential race.

The former vice-president was called as the winner of Pennsylvania on Saturday, meaning he has an insurmountable lead in the race for the White House.

Mr Biden, who also won Nevada, said he is “honoured” that America has “chosen me to lead our great country”, adding that it is time for the US to “unite” and “heal”.

Winning the vote in Wisconsin, Michigan and Arizona – three states that voted for Mr Trump in 2016 – opened up several pathways to the presidency for the Democratic candidate.

It was victory in Pennsylvania, some four days after polls closed that saw him over the line.

A little earlier, Mr Trump, who has yet to concede, left the White House to play golf.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson congratulated Mr Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris, adding: “The US is our most important ally and I look forward to working closely together on our shared priorities, from climate change to trade and security.”

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab also congratulated the victors, adding: “It was a close contest and @realDonaldTrump fought hard. Looking forward to working with the new administration – the UK US friendship has always been a force for good in the world.”

In a statement, Mr Biden said: “I am honoured and humbled by the trust the American people have placed in me and in Vice President-elect Harris.

“In the face of unprecedented obstacles, a record number of Americans voted. Proving once again, that democracy beats deep in the heart of America.

“With the campaign over, it’s time to put the anger and the harsh rhetoric behind us and come together as a nation.

“It’s time for America to unite. And to heal.

“We are the United States of America. And there’s nothing we can’t do, if we do it together.”

Former president Barack Obama said he “could not be prouder” to congratulate Mr Biden and Ms Harris, saying they will have won “a historic and decisive victory” once all votes are counted.

“We’re fortunate that Joe’s got what it takes to be president and already carries himself that way,” he said.

“Because when he walks into the White House in January, he’ll face a series of extraordinary challenges no incoming president ever has – a raging pandemic, an unequal economy and justice system, a democracy at risk, and a climate in peril.

