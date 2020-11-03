Joe Biden Visits Son's Grave on Election Day as President Trump Prepares for White House Event

Patrick Semansky/AP/Shutterstock; Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Former Vice President Joe Biden (left) and President Donald Trump

As the 2020 presidential campaign enters its final hours, President Donald Trump is expected to spend much of Election Day at the White House while his Democratic rival Joe Biden will be making one last push in the battleground state of Pennsylvania.

The former vice president began his day by visiting St. Joseph’s church in Wilmington, Delaware, along with wife Jill Biden and two of their granddaughters. In addition to being the church Biden regularly attends, St. Joseph’s also marks the burial site of his son Beau Biden, the state's former attorney general who died in 2015. Biden visited the cemetery after mass.

Before returning to his home state in the evening — where he will be “addressing the nation” alongside his wife, running mate Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff — Biden traveled to Pennsylvania, making stops in Philadelphia and Scranton, his hometown, where he visited his childhood home.

With 20 electoral votes in the balance, Pennsylvania could play an important part in deciding the outcome of the election. Former Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton narrowly lost the state to Trump in the 2016 presidential election.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day Harris is expected to visit Michigan, which has 16 electoral votes and is another state Democrats narrowly lost in 2016.

In contrast to his opponent, Trump will likely remain in Washington, D.C., on Election Day.

He is expected to host a big event at the White House in the evening, after scrapping plans for a party at his D.C. hotel.

When asked about his plans last week, Trump suggested to reporters that he was limited by local COVID-19 regulations — which require that events have no more than 50 people in attendance, with groups of no more than six being seated at least six feet apart. Hundreds of guests are expected to attend the White House party, according to The Hill.