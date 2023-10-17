Joe Biden to visit Israel as war sparks humanitarian crisis in Gaza

US President Joe Biden is to visit Israel amid scenes of an unfolding humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Mr Biden will meet with Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday before travelling to Jordan to meet Palestinian, Jordanian, and Egyptian representatives.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who has also been visiting Israel, said Mr Netanyahu had agreed a plan to get humanitarian aid into Gaza, which Israel is blockading after Hamas’s deadly attack which killed 1,300 Israelis, but did not provide details.

The UN says a million Gazans have already been displaced by Israeli airstrikes while power is out, drinking water is running scarce and fuel supplies for hospital generators are also low.

Mr Netanyahu warned on Monday of a long battle. He added, amid fears of a wider conflict, that Iran and Hezbollah would pay a heavy price if they were to get involved.

Four attempting to cross Lebanon-Israel border killed

The Israeli military said it killed four militants wearing explosive vests attempting to cross into the country from Lebanon.

No group in Lebanon immediately claimed responsibility.

Tensions have flared along the Lebanon-Israel border between the Hezbollah group and Israeli military.

While shelling has been limited to towns along the border, there are fears Hezbollah and other Iran-backed groups would escalate their actions to support Hamas should Israel begin a ground operation in Gaza.

A report was received regarding a shooting toward the town of Metula on the border with Lebanon. Details to follow. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 17, 2023

Pictured: Aftermath of air strike in Khan Yunis

Foreign Office will do ‘everything’ to get back British hostages

The Government will do “everything we possibly can” to get back up to 10 British hostages being held by Hamas, the Foreign Office minister has said.

Andrew Mitchell told BBC Breakfast: “We don’t know where they are and we are thinking of them all the time. And of course we are strongly supporting the attempt by Israel to find them and release them.

“The British Government will do everything we possibly can to get them back, as soon as we possibly can.

“We mourn the six British hostages we know who have died and we are extremely concerned about the fate and the state of the other 10.”

Almost 200 people taken hostage, Israeli military says

At least 199 hostages were taken into Gaza, the Israeli military said on Monday, which is more than previously estimated.

Meanwhile Hamas said it was holding 200 to 250 hostages.

Its military wing released a hostage video showing a dazed woman having her arm wrapped with bandages.

The woman, who identified herself as Mia Schem, 21, rocked slightly as she spoke, the sound of explosions reverberating in the background.

Schem was taken from Kibbutz Reim, where she was attending a rave. Hamas said she had undergone a three-hour operation.

‘Supplies are dwindling and running out fast’ - UN

A spokeswoman for the UN's agency for Palestinian refugees (UNWRA) has said their “supplies are dwindling" and she fears “waterborne diseases are going to start spreading" in the Gaza strip.

Asked what her colleagues on the ground in southern Gaza are currently able to provide, Juliette Touma, UNRWA director of communications, told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: “They continue to provide assistance wherever possible. UNWRA is overwhelmed. We are overwhelmed. Our supplies are dwindling and running out fast.”

She said UNRWA teams are operating from an “overcrowded" warehouse in Southern Gaza with “hundreds of people sharing one toilet", adding: “Our own staff have had to ration drinking water to one litre."

She added: “In some parts of southern Gaza there was running water as of last night but the water situation is a huge concern. Most of Gaza in fact, the vast majority of Gaza, does not have running water.

“We are fearful that, waterborne diseases are going to start spreading and are going to start spreading soon.”

At least 49 Palestinians 'killed in strikes near border’

At least 49 people Palestinians have been killed in Israeli airstrikes near the southern Gazan towns of Khan Younis and Rafah, the Hamas-run Ministry of the Interior in Gaza has said.

Bombs hit areas west and southeast of Khan Younis and west of Rafah, according to local reports.

Thousands of people trying to escape Gaza are gathered in Rafah, which contains the territory's only border crossing to Egypt, as international mediators press for a deal to allow aid in and refugees with foreign passports out.

Israel has advised Gazans to make their way to the south of the territory “for your own safety” as it conducts strikes on the densely-populated Gaza City.

Palestinians work to remove casualties from under the rubble of a house destroyed by Israeli strikes in Khan Younis (REUTERS)

Key developments overnight

