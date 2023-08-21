Joe Biden Urges California To Take Tropical Storm Hilary “Seriously” & “Closely Monitoring” Ojai Earthquake Impact

Joe Biden is extending his support to California as the state experienced the weather conditions brought by Tropical Storm Hilary and an earthquake that hit LA residents on Sunday afternoon.

“At my direction, FEMA deployed to California federal personnel and supplies that can be surged to impacted communities,” Biden said in a statement. “The U.S. Coast Guard pre-positioned aircraft to allow for rapid response and search-and-rescue efforts.”

More from Deadline

Biden also spoke to California Governor Gavin Newsom as the state was placed under a state of emergency ahead of the tropical storm hitting the U.S. west coast.

“I continue to be briefed on our preparedness efforts, and the storm’s potential impact – including flooding. My Administration stands ready to provide additional assistance as requested. I urge people to take this storm seriously, and listen to state and local officials,” Biden added.

A 5.1 magnitude earthquake with an epicenter in Ojai, California was registered on Sunday afternoon amid Tropical Storm Hilary hitting the state. No major damages have been reported but it gave Southern California residents a good jolt.

Biden said he and his Administration were “closely monitoring the earthquake that occurred in Southern California, and any resulting impacts.”

Los Angeles Unified School District announced they were closing schools on Monday amid the tropical storm hitting Southern California.

Read the full press release from Biden below.

As soon as Tropical Storm Hilary’s path became clear, my Administration took immediate action to prepare. At my direction, FEMA deployed to California federal personnel and supplies that can be surged to impacted communities. The U.S. Coast Guard pre-positioned aircraft to allow for rapid response and search-and-rescue efforts. My Administration also deployed federal personnel to Nevada to ensure the state has additional support, and we will continue to coordinate with California, Nevada, and Arizona on any resources they might need.

Story continues

This afternoon I spoke to California Governor Gavin Newsom about the emergency preparedness measures in place, and the initial response to Tropical Storm Hilary. I continue to be briefed on our preparedness efforts, and the storm’s potential impact – including flooding. My Administration stands ready to provide additional assistance as requested. I urge people to take this storm seriously, and listen to state and local officials.

We are also closely monitoring the earthquake that occurred in Southern California, and any resulting impacts.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.