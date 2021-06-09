Joe Biden touches down in UK ahead of talks with Boris Johnson and G7 summit

Joe Biden and First Lady, Jill (REUTERS)

Joe Biden has flown into the UK ahead of a meeting with Boris Johnson on Thursday on his first overseas trip as US president.

The US President and First Lady Jill have arrived at RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk on Thursday evening ahead of the G7 summit in Cornwall beginning on Friday.

Mr Biden and his wife disembarked Air Force One at about 7.45pm.

A large crowd of US Air Force personnel and their families were waiting for him inside a hangar at RAF Mildenhall.

The President is visiting RAF Mildenhall because the Suffolk base is home to the 100th Air Refuelling Wing, the only permanent US Air Force air refuelling wing in the European theatre.

The crowd rose to their feet shortly before 8pm in preparation for his arrival, with US flags decorating the walls along with a Union flag.

During his trip, Mr Biden will warn Mr Johnson and the European Union not to “imperil” the Northern Ireland peace process, the US president’s national security adviser said, as they struggle to resolve a trade row.

The president will also use the visit to strengthen ties with allies at the G7 summit on Friday and join efforts to agree a strategy to vaccinate the world against coronavirus.

Mr Biden flew in to the UK on Air Force One, landing at the US airbase at RAF Mildenhall before heading on to Cornwall for Thursday’s talks with Mr Johnson and the G7 summit in Carbis Bay.

Biden just landed at RAF Mildenhall kicking off his #G7 trip in UK. pic.twitter.com/lPMv3QoKrv — Patsy Widakuswara (@pwidakuswara) June 9, 2021

Ahead of the talks with Mr Johnson, Mr Biden’s national security adviser Jake Sullivan warned that the president harbours “very deep” concerns on the issue provoked by Brexit.

Mr Sullivan said the president believes the post-Brexit Northern Ireland Protocol is “critical” to ensuring that the Good Friday Agreement is protected, as Britain and the EU try to resolve the issue of checks in the Irish Sea.

The adviser told the BBC that both sides must continue with negotiations, adding: “But whatever way they find to proceed must, at its core, fundamentally protect the gains of the Good Friday Agreement and not imperil that.

“And that is the message that President Biden will send when he is in Cornwall.”

Mr Sullivan declined to say whether a failure to alleviate the Northern Ireland concerns could jeopardise a transatlantic trade deal, but added that “our concern runs very deep on the Northern Ireland issue”.

But the Prime Minister said he is “not worried” about the prospect of the summit being overshadowed by the row with the EU.

I’ve arrived in Cornwall for this year’s @G7 where I’ll be asking my fellow leaders to rise to the challenge of beating the pandemic and building back better, fairer and greener.



It will be a busy and important Summit, and I can’t wait to get started.#G7UK pic.twitter.com/H4VSQ2SCD6 — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) June 9, 2021

Asked about Mr Sullivan’s warning, Mr Johnson told broadcasters in Cornwall that he was “very, very optimistic” about the situation and said a solution is “easily doable”.

Mr Biden and his wife Jill will kick off the eight-day trip to Europe by meeting US personnel stationed at the Mildenhall airbase in Suffolk.

Having succeeded Donald Trump after his single fractious term in the White House, Mr Biden said the trip – which also takes in a Nato meeting and talks with Russia’s Vladimir Putin – was aimed at smoothing relations with allies which had been strained under his predecessor.

