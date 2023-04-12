Joe Biden touches down in Northern Ireland for four day visit

(REUTERS)

US President Joe Biden was greeted by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak as he arrived in Northern Ireland for his four-day trip marking 25 years since the signing of the Good Friday Agreement.

The visit, which includes a summit meeting between the two men on Wednesday, will also see President Biden speak at Ulster University where he is expected to hail the “tremendous progress” made since the landmark peace deal.

National security council co-ordinator for strategic communications John Kirby said the president’s speech would “underscore the readiness of the United States to preserve those gains and support Northern Ireland’s vast economic potential to the benefit of all communities”.

Air Force One lands in Belfast (PA)

Mr Biden will also travel to Co Louth, where his great-grandfather James Finegan was born, and tour Carlingford Castle before spending the night in Dublin.

He will then meet Irish President Michael D Higgins on Thursday and take part in a tree-planting ceremony and ringing of the Peace Bell at the president’s official residence, Aras an Uachtarain, before meeting the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and addressing a joint session of the Irish parliament.

The trip comes as police recovered four suspected pipe bombs from a cemetery in Londonderry where a republican commemoration was staged on Easter Monday.

It follows scenes of violence in the Creggan area of the city when a number of missiles, including petrol bombs, were hurled by young people at a police Land Rover monitoring the pre-commemoration parade.

Youths throw petrol bombs at a PSNI vehicle ahead of a dissident Republican parade in the Creggan area of Londonderry on Easter Monday (Liam McBurney/PA) (PA Wire)

The illegal parade started when a number of masked men in paramilitary-style dress formed a colour party carrying the Irish flag and a host of republican flags.

There was another reminder of Northern Ireland’s violent past when it was announced on the eve of the President’s visit that a west Belfast man alleged to have been the British Army’s top mole in the Provisional IRA has died.

Freddie Scappaticci, who was aged in his 70s, always denied he was the agent Stakeknife but was widely described as the leader of the IRA’s notorious “nutting squad” who interrogated and murdered suspected informers during the Troubles.

Story continues

Asked about recent violence, Mr Kirby said the president was grateful for the work Northern Ireland’s security forces have done and “continue to do to protect all communities”.

“He’s again very much looking forward to going to Belfast,” he said.

“As for security concerns, you know we don’t ever talk about security requirements of protecting the president but the president is more than comfortable making this trip and he’s very excited to do it,” he added.

Bertie Ahern (PA)

Former taoiseach Bertie Ahern said it was a “big own goal” the Northern Ireland Assembly is not operating for the visit of the President.

Speaking to Channel 4 News, the former Irish premier was asked if he was disappointed with the fact the US president would not be addressing Stormont.

He said: “I am very disappointed with that. I mean, the whole idea when this visit was mooted last year was that we would try and resolve the issues between the European Union and the UK.

“Then we weren’t making much progress on that until October, then Rishi Sunak came in. So it is a huge pity and a huge disappointment that the president of the free world, the United States, is not addressing the assembly, there’s no good hiding that fact. It’s a big own goal in my view.”

But US ambassador to Ireland Claire Cronin said the visit will “underscore the importance” of US-Irish relations.

“I think it’s very well known that he has a great fondness and affection for this country, the home of his ancestors,” she said.

“But it’s also a time for him to underscore the importance of the US-Irish relationship, which remains so strong always.”

Speaking to RTE, Ms Cronin said the “excitement is palpable” in Mr Biden’s ancestral homeland of Co Mayo.

“I mean, there are flags in the windows. Wherever you go, people are talking about it, they’re excited about it and I know he will be too,” she said.