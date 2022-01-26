Joe Biden threatens personal sanctions on Vladimir Putin if Russia invades Ukraine

Matt Watts
·4 min read
Joe Biden has said he would consider personal sanctions on Vladimir Putin if Russia invades Ukraine.

The rare personal sanctions threat came as Nato places forces on standby and reinforces eastern Europe with more ships and fighter jets in response to Russia’s troop build-up near its border with Ukraine.

Speaking to reporters, Biden was asked if he would see himself imposing sanctions on Putin directly if an invasion occurs and “Yes,” he responded. “I would see that.”

Direct US sanctions on foreign leaders are rare but not unprecedented. Others who have faced sanctions include Venezuela’s Nicolas Maduro, Syria’s Bashar al-Assad and Libya’s Muammer Gaddafi.

If Russia were to move into Ukraine with the estimated 100,000 soldiers it has massed near the border, Biden said it would be the “largest invasion since World War Two” and would “change the world.”

Russia denies planning an attack despite its troop build up. It says the crisis is being driven by Nato and US actions. It is demanding security guarantees from the West, including a promise by NATO never to admit Ukraine. Moscow sees the former Soviet republic as a buffer between Russia and NATO countries.

Biden spoke on Tuesday after other Western leaders, including Boris Johnson, repeated warnings that Russia would pay a heavy price for invasion.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has been warned the Kremlin will face ‘a package of sweeping measures’ if he acts against Ukraine (Jeff Overs/BBC/PA) (PA Media)

The Prime Minister on Tuesday told MPs in Parliament that any attack on Ukraine “would be followed by tougher sanctions against Russia, further steps to help Ukraine defend herself, and by an increased NATO presence to protect our allies on NATOs eastern flank”. He committed British troops to any future Nato response to an invasion of Ukraine.

Political advisers from Russia, Ukraine, Germany and France are due to meet in Paris on Wednesday to try and de-escalate the situation. While French President Emmanuel Macron said he would seek clarification over Russia’s intentions in a phone call with Putin set for Friday.

Biden said on Tuesday he may deploy US troops in the nearer term but ruled out sending unilateral US forces to Ukraine, which is not a Nato member.

“There is not going to be any American forces moving into Ukraine,” he said.

So far, Nato has about 4,000 troops in multinational battalions in Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia and Poland, backed by tanks, air defenses and intelligence and surveillance units.

On Tuesday, a US plane carrying military equipment and munitions landed in Kyiv, the third installment of a $200 million package to shore up Ukraine’s defences.

With fears of a new Russian military assault high after its invasion of Crimea in 2014, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged his compatriots on Tuesday to stay calm and said work was underway to bring about a meeting between him and the leaders of Russia, Germany and France.

“There are no rose-colored glasses, no childish illusions, everything is not simple. ... But there is hope,” Zelenskiy said in a televised address. “Protect your body from viruses, your brain from lies, your heart from panic.”

Airmen and civilians from the US army’s 436th Aerial Port Squadron palletize ammunition, weapons and other equipment bound for Ukraine (AP)

Ukraine is committed to seeking a diplomatic solution to the current tension with Russia, its ambassador to Japan, Sergiy Korsunsky, said on Wednesday, adding that he saw little chance of all-out war, although there might be smaller conflicts.

Korsunsky warned an attack on a country with more than a dozen nuclear reactors would bring about a devastating regional impact on Europe.

“I believe that full-scale war is very, very, very difficult to expect, but we may see more localised conflict,” Korsunsky told a news conference in the Japanese capital Tokyo.

“If we come to military terms, let me tell you, we are very much ready, our army is very well prepared.”

In Washington, senior Biden administration officials said the United States was in talks with major energy-producing countries and companies around the world over a potential diversion of supplies to Europe.

The EU depends on Russia for around a third of its gas supplies. Any interruptions to its Russian imports would exacerbate an existing energy crisis.

“We’ve... been working to identify additional volumes of non-Russian natural gas from North Africa and the Middle East, Asia, and the United States,” White House spokesperson Jen Psaki told reporters.

“We’re in discussion with major natural gas producers around the globe to understand their capacity and willingness to temporarily surge natural gas output and to allocate these volumes to European buyers,” she said.

Psaki and other officials did not name specific countries or companies but said they included a broad range of suppliers, including sellers of liquefied natural gas (LNG).

An escalated conflict would likely further increase energy costs for many countries, keeping headline inflation rates elevated for longer, said Gita Gopinath, first deputy managing director of the International Monetary Fund.

