Joe Biden Tests Positive For COVID-19 Again

President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 again on Saturday, three days after a negative test allowed him to resume work as usual from the Oval Office.

The presidential physician, Dr. Kevin O’Connor, wrote in a memo that the antigen test represents a “rebound” case of the coronavirus.

“This happens with a small minority of folks,” Biden said in a tweet, adding that he has no symptoms but plans to isolate himself in the White House residence.

Folks, today I tested positive for COVID again.



This happens with a small minority of folks.



I’ve got no symptoms but I am going to isolate for the safety of everyone around me.



I’m still at work, and will be back on the road soon. — President Biden (@POTUS) July 30, 2022

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre added that the president was “feeling fine.”

O’Connor stated that “there is no reason to reinitiate treatment at this time, but we will obviously continue close observation.” His office will provide updates as needed, he wrote.

The White House announced that Biden, who is fully vaccinated and has received two booster shots, initially came down with the virus on Thursday, July 21.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...