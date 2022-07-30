Joe Biden Tests Positive for COVID—AGAIN

The Washington Post

President Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 again.

“The President tested positive late Saturday morning, by antigen testing,” the White House said in a letter penned by Biden physician Kevin O’Connor. “This in fact represents ‘rebound’ positivity.”

Biden is said to be experiencing no new symptoms yet and will be isolated in the White House.

O’Connor had previously warned that Biden may “rebound” and test positive again, something which happens to patients who, like Biden, have been taking the antiviral medication Paxlovid.

O’Connor added in the letter that Biden “continues to feel quite well.”

“This being the case, there is no reason to reinitiate treatment at this time, but we will obviously continue close observation,” he added on the president’s well-being.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.