Joe Biden Delivers Feisty State Of The Union Speech Full Of Contrasts To Donald Trump

Joe Biden exchanged words with Republican hecklers, skewered Donald Trump without naming him, and framed the November election as one of decency and democracy versus retribution and resentment.

Stretching over an hour, Biden appeared feisty and energetic, occasionally stumbling over his words.

One of the most contentious parts of the speech came when Biden slammed Republicans for rejecting a bipartisan border compromise. At one moment, after Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) shouted at him to “remember Laken Riley,” a 22-year-old student allegedly killed by a man who illegally crossed the border, Biden responded by holding up a button that Greene gave him on the way in.

“How many thousands of people being killed by illegals?” Biden said. “Get this bill done. We need to act now.”

He later criticized Trump, saying, “I will not demonize immigrants saying they “poison the blood of our country” as he said in his own words.”

Biden also addressed his age — quipping that, “I know I may not look like it, but I’ve been around a while.”

He tried to turn that into an asset, saying, “My fellow Americans the issue facing our nation isn’t how old we are it’s how old our ideas are. Hate, anger, revenge, retribution are among the oldest of ideas. But you can’t lead America with ancient ideas that only take us back.

“To lead America, the land of possibilities, you need a vision for the future of what America can and should be.”

PREVIOUSLY: President Joe Biden opened his State of the Union address with a warning.

“Not since President Lincoln and the Civil War have freedom and democracy been under assault here at home as they are today,” Biden said.

“What makes our moment rare is that freedom and democracy are under attack, both at home and overseas, at the very same time.”

He referred to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but then went in to an attack on Donald Trump, even though he did not name him. Rather, he quoted from one of the former president’s recent speeches.

“A former Republican president tells Putin: do whatever the hell you want,” Biden said. “I think it is outrageous. It is dangerous and it is unacceptable.”

Trump had made the remark in a speech last month, as he suggested that he would not defend NATO countries that have not made their defense commitments.

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) gave the remark a standing ovation along with other Democrats, but otherwise Republicans remained in their seats.

PREVIOUSLY: President Joe Biden is about to deliver his final State of the Union before the 2024 election, in which he is likely to have a rematch against Donald Trump.

With the former president leading in some polls — and giving many Democrats a big dose of fear and loathing about November — Biden’s speech was billed as one of the more important of his career. With polls showing that voters have significant concerns about Biden’s age, the president is likely to be rated not just one what he says, but how he says it.

Networks focused some of their pre-coverage on pro-Palestinian protesters who attempted to block and intersection near the Capitol.

George Santos and Matt Gaetz before the SOTU

In the chamber, members arrived early to reserve seats along the center aisle, a prime position to be spotted on camera shaking hands with the president and congressional leaders.

By tradition, the White House and members invite guests, typically figures who reflect policy priorities and positions. One figure was unexpected: George Santos, who was on the floor before the speech chatting with members including Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO). Wearing a glittery collar, dark jacket and white slacks, he told Fox News’ Chad Pergram that as a former representative he has “floor privileges” but was “just a spectator” this evening. It was Santos’ first time back at the Capitol since he was expelled from the House in December.

Democratic women members were wearing white, the color of the women’s suffrage movement. Biden is expected to call for restoring Roe vs. Wade as the “law of the land” and hammer Republicans for rolling back women’s rights.

Spotted in a Senate basement cafeteria, having a light dinner, was Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY). He said that this was his 31st SOTU. Asked how they have changed, he said that it varies by president, although a recent spate of heckling from Republican members was new.

