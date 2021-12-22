Joe Biden to spend his first Christmas as US President at the White House

(REUTERS)

Joe Biden will spend his first Christmas as US President at the White House with his family.

The US President is ditching his New Year’s tradition of sun and St. Croix in the US Virgin Islands for more muted celebrations in Delaware this year, his spokesperson confirmed on Wednesday.

This Christmas will be his first on office, having been sworn in at his inauguration on January 20, 2021.

The decision to spend Christmas the White House, in Washington DC, came as a surprise as President Biden usually opts to go home to Delaware for the weekend as often as he possibly can - 25 times during his first year.

He likes to go to his home in Wilmington or Rehoboth Beach house, where friends and family like to pop over, or the Biden’s enjoy spending time cycling or going to the beach.

Previously, the President said living at the White House was like being in a “gilded cage”.

President Biden and the first lady Jill Biden will also forgo their usual family tradition of holidaying in the US Virgin Islands over the New Year, a trip he’s made with family nearly every year since 2008.

Instead he will be spending time in Delaware, the White House press secretary Jen Psaki confirmed.

It comes as President Biden said Christmas plans could go ahead for vaccinated Americans in a televised address on Tuesday.

He said people who have been vaccinated “should be comfortable celebrating Christmas and the holidays as you planned”.

The president said getting the vaccine was the “patriotic duty” of Americans as he made a plea for jabs.

He said: “You have an obligation to yourselves, to your family and quite frankly, I know I will be criticised for this, but to your country.

“I honest to god believe it’s your patriotic duty.”

Around 40 million adults in the US have yet to be vaccinated.