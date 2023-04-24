Joe Biden set to run again in 2024 US presidential election

Joe Biden is expected to announce he will run for President again (File picture) (PA Wire)

President Biden is expected to announce his bid for a second term following months of speculation.

The Democrat, 80, is reportedly set to formally announce his 2024 re-election campaign on Tuesday, setting up a dramatic potential rematch with his Republican predecessor Donald Trump.

He will announce his candidature in a video which is currently undergoing final edits, according to The Times.

Mr Biden was on Monday asked by Sky News whether he intended to run again.

“Yes,” he replied.

Mr Biden is the oldest person to have occupied the White House and would be 86 at the end of a second four-year term.

Despite passing a series of significant bills on the economy and infrastructure, Mr Biden has struggled with low public approval ratings. A Reuters/Ipsos poll released on Sunday showed that just four in ten (39 per cent) of Americans approve of his job performance.

Senior Democrats, including vice-president Kamala Harris and Gretchen Whitmer, the Governor of Illinois, are not expected to stand against Mr Biden.

Meanwhile, Republicans have not yet picked their candidate for the November 2024 election though polls have suggested that Mr Trump is currently the favourite.

The former President is currently leading a pack of undeclared Republican candidates that include Governor Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence and former UN ambassador Nikki Haley.

But a poll by NBC found that 60 per cent of Americans did not want Mr Trump to run again, with just a third (35 per cent) saying that he should.

After losing by seven million votes to Mr Biden in 2020, Mr Trump refused to concede defeat, falsely claiming widespread electoral fraud.

His supporters stormed the US Capitol building in Washington DC on January 6, 2021 but failed to halt Congress’ certification of Mr Biden’s win.

Mr Biden will campaign on his record in the 27 months since he took office, including winning Congress’ approval for billions of dollars in federal funds to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, a 40-year high in inflation has marred his economic record.

The Republicans also won a House majority in last year's midterm election, bringing Mr Biden's legislative agenda to a halt.