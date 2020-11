Joe Biden is set to become the oldest president, a title held by Ronald Reagan

If Joe Biden were to become America's 46th president, he would be the oldest president in U.S. history.

Biden, who will turn 78 on Nov. 20, was born in 1942 during World War II.

As of now, the oldest sitting president in U.S. history was Ronald Reagan, who was 77 when he left office in 1989.

Biden would become the oldest president on Inauguration Day – Jan. 20, 2021.

Last year, Biden addressed the issue of age on ABC's "The View."

"I think it's important for people – it's a legitimate question to ask about my age," Biden said. "Hopefully, I can demonstrate that ... with age comes wisdom and experience that can make things a lot better. That's for you all to decide, not for me to decide."

On December of 2019, Biden’s doctor released a report in which he said Biden is a "healthy, vigorous, 77-year-old male, who is fit to successfully execute the duties of the presidency."

The report, prepared by Kevin C. O'Connor – Biden's primary care doctor when he served as vice president alongside former President Barack Obama from 2009 to 2017 – noted that Biden has an irregular heartbeat. But it also said Biden has not required any medication or other treatment for the condition, known as nonvalvular atrial fibrillation.

Donald Trump, 74, remains the oldest man to assume the presidency. He was 70 on Inauguration Day – Jan. 20, 2017.

The other oldest presidents at the time of inauguration were Ronald Reagan, who was 69 in 1981; William Henry Harrison, who was 68 in 1841; and James Buchanan, who was 65 in 1857.

The youngest president was Theodore Roosevelt, who was 42 in 1901, when he began his first of two terms in the White House.

John F. Kennedy was the second-youngest president at 43, followed by Bill Clinton and Ulysses S. Grant, who were both 46 when they became president.

