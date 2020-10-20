Joe Biden Sends Birthday Wishes To Kamala Harris — And Hints At Next Year

Democratic nominee Joe Biden may be in the last days of a heated presidential campaign, but that didn’t stop him from wishing his running mate a happy birthday.

Kamala Harris turned 56 on Tuesday and the former vice president tweeted a birthday message to, possibly, the future one.

Spoiler alert: Biden suggested next year’s birthday might be a little more extravagant.

Happy Birthday, @KamalaHarris. Next year, let’s celebrate with some ice cream at the White House. pic.twitter.com/SWhS32AaIE — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 20, 2020

Other people joined Biden in wishing a happy birthday to Harris.

Ditto on all counts. https://t.co/5udLR3fnUd — Richard Schiff (@Richard_Schiff) October 20, 2020

