'Open and shut': Kamala Harris argues case is clear against Trump in introduction as Biden's running mate

Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden made his first joint appearance Wednesday with his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris, who treated the appearance more as a closing argument against President Donald Trump than an introductory speech.

Harris argued that the Trump administration's mismanagement of the coronavirus pandemic left an American dying every 80 seconds, 16 million people out of work and millions of children unable to return to school – and no confusion about how to vote Nov. 3.

“The case against Donald Trump and Mike Pence is open and shut,” Harris said. “Just look where they’ve gotten us.”

Biden began his speech by mentioning the campaign set a single-day record for online fundraising after announcing Harris as his running mate. "I think I know why," he said, turning around to look at her.

Biden said Harris was a tough legislator who fought big banks and energy companies as attorney general. As the child of immigrants from Jamaica and India, she is an inspiration to young girls of color waking up this morning, Biden said.

“Today just maybe they’re seeing themselves for the first time in a new way as the stuff of vice president and president,” Biden said during his speech.

As Biden spoke, Harris sat off to the side – he noted they were practicing social distancing – looking at him and nodding in agreement. The event in a high school gym with a couple of hundred supporters outside the school, left an eerie silence to the speeches and a lack of applause common to political speeches. Both campaigns are in uncharted territory about how to campaign remotely with social distancing during the pandemic.

“I wish we were able to talk to the folks outside, but we’re keeping our social distancing and playing by the rules," Biden said.

Harris described how her her parents met while marching for justice in Oakland, where they would take her along on protests strapped in her baby stroller.

“I devoted my life to making real the words carved into the United State Supreme Court: Equal justice under law,” Harris said.

Harris also spoke at length about Biden's son, Beau, who she was close to and who died in 2015 from a brain tumor.

"Beau was the kind of guy who inspired people to be a better version of themselves," she said, as Biden sat nearby with his head down. The former vice president has said Beau should have been the one running for president eventually, and that he carries his son with him.

“His empathy, his compassion, his sense of duty to care for others is why I am so proud to be on this ticket,” Harris said of the elder Biden.

Biden repeated the message from when he declared his candidacy with video footage of white nationalists protesting in Charlottesville, Va. He recalled his father telling him, "Silence is complicity." At that moment, hearing Trump say that there were "very fine people" on both sides of the protest, Biden decided he had to run to unseat him.

"I knew we were in a battle for the soul of the nation," Biden said. "I’m proud to have Sen. Harris at my side in that battle."

The former campaign rivals took the stage shortly before 5 p.m. ET at a high school near Biden’s home in Wilmington, Delaware. The pair spoke for about a combined half-hour and took no questions. They were joined by their spouses after completing their statements and then left the gym.

Biden complained that Trump hasn't met with congressional leaders to negotiate another stimulus bill, even as he faces leaving office with the worst jobs record in American history.

