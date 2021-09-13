Joe Biden Selects Alvaro Bedoya For Spot On Federal Trade Commission

Alvaro Bedoya, a privacy advocate and visiting professor of law at Georgetown, has been nominated as one of five commissioners to the Federal Trade Commission.

The White House announced Joe Biden’s nomination of Bedoya on Monday.

More from Deadline

If confirmed, Bedoya likely will be another staunch advocate of taking robust action to rein in the power of big tech platforms. He is the founding director of the Center on Privacy & Technology at Georgetown Law. The White House noted that his Bedoya’s research and report on facial recognition technology that paved the way for new restrictions on the use of the practice.

Bedoya would succeed Rohit Chopra, who Biden has selected to lead the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. Biden nominated another advocate of strong enforcement, Lina Kahn, who has been critical of the growth of large tech platforms, and appointed her to chair the commission after her confirmation. Among other things, the FTC is reviewing Google’s proposed acquisition of MGM.

Bedoya previously served as the first chief counsel to the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Privacy, Technology and the Law. He is a naturalized citizen born in Peru, and co-founded the college scholarship Esperanza Education Fund. He’s a graduate of Harvard College and Yale Law School.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.