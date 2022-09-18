Joe Biden says ‘world is better’ thanks to Queen after visiting lying in state

US President Joe Biden has said the “world is better” because of the Queen as he offered his condolences to the British people for their loss.

He was speaking at Lancaster House after visiting Westminster Hall to pay his respects to the late monarch.

Mr Biden arrived with his wife Jill at the lying in state shortly before 5pm on Sunday, ahead of his attendance at Monday’s funeral.

Joe Biden arrives with first lady Jill Biden (Jacob King/PA)

They were joined by the US ambassador to the UK, Jane Hartley.

The president stood on the platform for around two minutes, taking in the scene, where he crossed himself and exchanged a few words with the first lady.

He looked on with a sombre expression and put his hand to his heart before walking away.

Large crowds were gathered behind barricades near Buckingham Palace and Parliament Square Garden ready to take photos of the motorcade as it glided into the Palace of Westminster.

Joe Biden with his wife Jill (right) and ambassador Jane Hartley (Joe Giddens/PA)

Some children were sitting on their parents’ shoulders trying to get a view.

Security was tight and road crossings were closed ahead of the visit as rumours spread through the crowd about the imminent arrival of the president and his entourage.

Mr and Mrs Biden were greeted at Westminster Hall by Black Rod Sarah Clarke.

They then travelled to Lancaster House, where Mr Biden and his wife signed the book of condolence.

Joe Biden signs a book of condolence at Lancaster House (Jonathan Hordle Media Assignments/PA)

The president and first lady were met by Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and Robert Alexander, head of government hospitality at the Foreign Office.

Speaking at Lancaster House, Mr Biden said: “To all the people of England, all the people of the United Kingdom, our hearts go out to you.

“You were fortunate to have had her for 70 years, we all were.

“The world is better for her.”

(PA Graphics)

Air Force One touched down at Stansted Airport just before 10pm on Saturday evening.

The president had been due to meet Prime Minister Liz Truss on Sunday, but the talks were cancelled on Saturday.

A “full bilateral meeting” was scheduled for Wednesday when the leaders are set to be in New York for the UN General Assembly.