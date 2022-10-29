Joe Biden says Paul Pelosi is 'doing better' - and that attack appeared to be 'intended' for US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi

Joe Biden has said that Paul Pelosi is doing better following an attack at his home - and said it appeared like the assault was intended for his wife Nancy, the Speaker of the House.

The US president made the comments after he described the violent assault yesterday as "despicable", while San Francisco's police chief said it was "not a random attack".

Mr Pelosi, 82, is recovering from a skull fracture after he was attacked by an intruder with a hammer on Friday.

The intruder - David DePape - broke into the couple's home in San Francisco at around 2.30am, reportedly looking for the US House Speaker.

Police said officers were called to the house for a "wellbeing check" and arrived to find both men holding the hammer.

They said the suspect then pulled the hammer away from Mr Pelosi and used it to "violently assault" him, before being tackled by officers.

At some point, the suspect searched for the Democratic leader shouting, "Where is Nancy? Where is Nancy?"

'Despicable'

The US president was quick to condemn the attack on Mr Pelosi and drew parallels between the attack on the House speaker's husband and the US Capitol riots.

Speaking at an event in Philadelphia on Friday evening, he said he had earlier spoken to Mrs Pelosi and she reported that her husband was in "good spirits".

He then addressed reports that the assailant had repeated the "same chant" heard during the 6 January 2021 riots.

"The chant was: 'Where's Nancy?'" Mr Biden said, calling it "despicable."

"There's too much violence, political violence," the president added, suggesting that election denialism and claims that COVID-19 was a "hoax" had eroded the political climate.