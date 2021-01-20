Joe Biden and Kamala Harris arrive at US Capitol to kickstart Inauguration Day
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have arrived at the Capitol to kickstart Inauguration Day.
The president-elected tweeted to say “it’s a new day in America” ahead of his inauguration ceremony that will see him become the 46th president of the United States.
With just hours to go before Mr Biden swears the oath of office, the president-elect took to Twitter to declare a fresh start for the US.
In a tweet that has been shared hundreds of thousands of times, Mr Biden wrote simply: “It’s a new day in America”.
Mr Biden and his wife, Jill, arrived at the complex on Wednesday morning, about 90 minutes before his noon swearing-in ceremony.
They were accompanied by vice president-elect Kamala Harris and her husband, Douglas Emhoff, and were greeted by US Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota.
It’s a new day in America.
— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 20, 2021
Earlier on Wednesday, Mr Biden attended a mass at St Matthew’s Cathedral in Washington DC along with his wife, Jill Biden, Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, as well as Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell and House leader Kevin McCarthy.
At age 78, Mr Biden will be the oldest president inaugurated.
More history will be made at his side, as Kamala Harris becomes the first woman to become vice president.
The ceremony in which presidential power is transferred will unfold at the Capitol where just two weeks ago a mob of rioters stormed the building.
With heightened security and a lack of crowds because of the threat of the coronavirus pandemic, Mr Biden’s ceremony will differ from the usual lavish affairs.
He will not be applauded by his predecessor, who flouting tradition left the White House on Wednesday morning ahead of the inauguration, instead of accompanying his successor to the Capitol.
“Have a good life, and we will see you soon,” said Donald Trump before boarding Air Force One to fly to his beach home in Florida.
Mr Biden also directed his millions of Twitter followers to a live feed of the Capitol ahead of the inauguration ceremony.
“Today, we begin anew,” said the 78-year-old president-elect.
Once at the Capitol, Mr Biden will be administered the oath by Chief Justice John Roberts and Ms Harris will be sworn in by Justice Sonia Sotomayor.
The theme of Mr Biden’s approximately 30-minute speech will be America United, and aides said it would be a call to set aside differences during a moment of national trial.
Mr Biden will then oversee a Pass In Review, a military tradition that honours the peaceful transfer of power to a new commander in chief.
Then, Mr Biden, Ms Harris and their spouses will be joined by a bipartisan trio of former presidents — Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama — to lay a wreath at the Tomb Of The Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Ceremony.
Later, Mr Biden will join the end of a slimmed-down inaugural parade as he moves into the White House.
Because of the pandemic, much of this year’s parade will be a virtual affair featuring performances from around the nation.
Additional reporting by Associated Press.
