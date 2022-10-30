Joe Biden says there are ‘54 US states’ in fresh gaffe during Democrat campaign rally

Nick Allen
·3 min read
Mr Biden faced a torrent of criticism from social media for getting the number of states wrong - Matt Rourke/AP
Joe Biden said there were 54 states in the United States in a new gaffe on the midterm elections campaign trail.

There are 50 US states but the president got the number wrong during a speech at a Democrat campaign event in Pennsylvania.

Mr Biden was recalling how, during the previous midterm elections in 2018, Republicans had vowed to overturn the Affordable Care Act, known as Obamacare.

He said: “And, of course, they’re going to try for the 499th time, or whatever the number is.

“They’re still determined to eliminate the Affordable Care Act. And, by the way, if they do that means, not a joke everybody, that’s why we defeated it in 2018 when they tried to do it. We went to 54 states.”

Mr Biden faced a torrent of criticism from social media for getting the number of states wrong.

Joe Biden voted early in the midterm elections with his granddaughter Natalie Biden in Wilmington, Delaware - Tasos Katopodis/AFP
It was the latest in a series of recent gaffes by the 79-year-old president.

He got the name of the new Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, wrong, calling him “Rashee Sanook,” and appeared to get lost and go the wrong way in the White House garden.

A behind-the-scenes Democrat whispering campaign has begun in an attempt to dissuade Mr Biden from running for re-election in 2024.

But sources have told the Telegraph that Mr Biden is determined to run again.

That is mainly because Mr Biden strongly believes he is the Democrat candidate with the best chance of beating Donald Trump, if Mr Trump becomes the Republican nominee.

Mr Biden’s approval rating showed he is less popular than any US president at this stage of their administration, including Mr Trump, since polling records began after the Second World War.

In Pennsylvania he was campaigning for John Fetterman, the Democrat Senate candidate who is recovering from a stroke, and is in a tight race with Republican TV doctor Mehmet Oz.

Mr Biden’s appearances ahead of the midterms have been limited and low-key as some Democrat candidates believe having him campaign for them would hinder, rather than help, their chances.

It came as Barack Obama attacked Republicans who want to impeach Joe Biden, accusing them of not knowing what the reason would be.

The former president has been campaigning in key states ahead of midterm elections on Nov 8 in an attempt to stop Republicans retaking control of Congress.

Mr Obama told a rally in Detroit, Michigan: “I’ve been reading up on some of these candidates on the other side. Lord, have mercy. They have promised, if they get control of Congress, they’ll spend the next two years investigating their political opponents, including Joe Biden. Some of them said they’ll impeach Joe Biden.”

Barack Obama campaigning at a ‘Get Out the Vote Rally’ in Detroit attacked Republicans who want to impeach Joe Biden - Jeff Kowalsky/AFP
He added: “When you ask them what for, they’re not sure yet. You’re laughing, but it’s true. They’re all like ‘Well, I don’t know, we’re kind of trying to figure it out.’”

Some Republicans have indicated they will push for impeachment of Mr Biden in the new Congress and have given the suggested grounds, including his son Hunter’s former business dealings in Ukraine.

Kevin McCarthy, who would become House Speaker if Republicans win, has expressed a reluctance to pursuing impeachment, saying the country wants to “heal” after the two impeachments of Donald Trump.

