Joe Biden sanctions Chinese companies over spy balloon

The Joe Biden administration has sanctioned Chinese companies connected to Beijing’s suspected surveillance balloon programme after the US shot down an unidentified “high altitude object” over Alaska on Friday.

The US Commerce Department said the five companies and one research institute were supporting China’s military modernisation efforts, “specifically the People’s Liberation Army’s aerospace programmes including airships and balloons”, adding them to an export blacklist.

The new restrictions come after the White House said it would consider broader efforts to “expose and address” China’s larger surveillance activities threatening US and allies’ national security.

The spectacle of the Chinese balloon drifting over the US last week caused outrage in Washington and brought into sharp focus the challenge China poses to America and its allies.

A US fighter jet then shot down a “high-altitude object” in Alaskan airspace on Friday, officials revealed.

The object, which officials say they have not conclusively identified, was roughly the size of a car and much smaller than the Chinese balloon that was shot down, said a Pentagon spokesman.

John Kirby, the White House national security council spokesman, said the object was downed because it was flying at about 40,000ft and posed a “reasonable threat” to the safety of civilian flights, not because of any knowledge that it was engaged in surveillance. Commercial airliners and private jets can fly as high as 45,000ft.

Asked about the shooting down of the object, Mr Biden, the president, said only that “it was a success”.

Debris from the object came down near Prudhoe Bay, which is home to North America’s largest oil field. Recovery operations were being hampered by a mix of snow and ice.

This week, lawmakers from both major parties demanded answers from a panel of senior Pentagon officials, summoned to Capitol Hill for a hearing about their handling of the situation.

Several wanted to know why the Chinese balloon had been allowed to float all the way to the Atlantic Ocean before being shot down.

Being added to the export blacklist list makes it hard for targeted companies to obtain US tech exports. Both Mr Biden and Donald Trump, his predecessor, have used the list to punish Chinese companies viewed as a threat to national security and to keep Beijing from advancing militarily.

The Commerce Department said the six entities supported the modernisation of China’s People’s Liberation Army and its aerospace programmes, including balloons.

“The PLA is utilising high altitude balloons for intelligence and reconnaissance activities,” said the listing posted for the Federal Register, the official US daily journal.

Two of the entities are Beijing Nanjiang Aerospace Technology and China Electronics Technology Group Corporation 48th Research Institute.