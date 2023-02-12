Joe Biden orders another 'high altitude object' shot down after it violated Canadian airspace

Joe Biden - Alex Brandon/AP

America last night shot down another "unidentified object" after it "violated" Canadian airspace.

It is the third time in a week the US had taken the step and it joined forces with Canadian aircraft to target the object over the Yukon, which is sparsely populated.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Saturday tweeted: "I ordered the take down of an unidentified object that violated Canadian airspace: "@NORADCommand shot down the object over the Yukon. Canadian and US aircraft were scrambled, and a US F-22 successfully fired at the object."

Mr Trudeau added: "I spoke with President Biden this afternoon. Canadian Forces will now recover and analyze the wreckage of the object. Thank you to NORAD for keeping the watch over North America."

The North American Aerospace Defence Command issued an update late yesterday saying it was monitoring another “high-altitude airborne object” over northern Canada, and military aircraft are currently operating in the area from Alaska and Canada. It is not clear what the object is or whether it is related to the Chinese spy balloon from last week or another object shot down over Alaska on Friday.

The US also unveiled sanctions yesterday against Chinese companies it linked to a suspected surveillance balloon programme. The US Commerce Department said the five companies and one research institute it added to an export blacklist had been supporting China's military efforts, "specifically the People's Liberation Army's aerospace programmes including airships and balloons".

"Today's action makes clear that ­entities that seek to harm US national security and sovereignty will be cut off from accessing US technologies," said Alan Estevez, the under-secretary of commerce for industry and security.

The new restrictions come after the White House said it would consider broader efforts to "expose and address" China's larger surveillance activities that are threatening US and allies' national security.

The spectacle of the Chinese balloon drifting over the US last week caused outrage in Washington and brought into sharp focus the challenge China poses to the US and its allies.

The US fighter then shot down another unidentified “high-altitude object” over Alaska on Friday, officials revealed.

The object shot down on Friday, which officials say they have not conclusively identified, was roughly the size of a car and much smaller than the Chinese balloon that was shot down off South Carolina after crossing the continent, said a Pentagon spokesman.

John Kirby, the White House national security council spokesman, said the object was downed by a F-22 jet because it was flying at about 40,000ft and posed a "reasonable threat" to the safety of civilian flights, not because of any knowledge that it had been engaged in surveillance.

Commercial airliners and private jets can fly as high as 45,000ft. Asked about the shooting down, President Joe Biden said only that "it was a success".

But Cedric Leighton, a retired US Air Force colonel, speculated that it might have been a weather balloon - based on the fact that it did not have any "connective capability".

"Did we shoot down a NWS [National Weather Service] Weather balloon?," tweeted Dan Satterfield, physicist and fellow of the American Meteorological Society, sharing a meteorological map.

Debris came down near Prudhoe Bay, home to North America's largest oilfield. ­Recovery operations were being hampered yesterday by snow and ice. This week, lawmakers from both major parties demanded answers from senior Pentagon officials, summoned to Capitol Hill for a hearing about their handling of the surveillance ­balloon situation.

Several wanted to know why the Chinese balloon had been allowed to float all the way to the Atlantic Ocean before being shot down. Washington believes the balloon shot down over the Atlantic last weekend was part of an extensive Chinese surveillance programme.

Washington believes the balloon shot down over the Atlantic last weekend is part of an extensive Chinese surveillance programme – but that Xi Jinping, China’s leader, may not have been aware of the mission. The assessment was communicated to lawmakers in Thursday’s briefings, according to CNN.

Being added to the export blacklist list makes it hard for targeted companies to obtain US tech exports. Both Mr Biden and Donald Trump, his predecessor, have used the list to punish Chinese companies viewed as a threat to national security and to keep Beijing from advancing militarily.

The Commerce Department said the six entities supported the modernisation of China’s People’s Liberation Army and its aerospace programmes, including balloons.

Two of the entities are Beijing Nanjing Aerospace Technology and China Electronics Technology Group Corporation 48th Research Institute.