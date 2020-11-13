Biden Pledges To Boost Number Of Refugees Welcomed To U.S. After Trump's Deep Cuts

President-elect Joe Biden on Thursday reaffirmed his commitment to raise America’s annual refugee admissions target to 125,000, reviving a program that endured deep, historic cuts under the Trump administration.

“The U.S. has long stood as a beacon of hope for the downtrodden and oppressed, a leader in resettling refugees, in our humanitarian response,” Biden said in a video recorded for the 40th anniversary of the Jesuit Refugee Service. “I promise as president I’ll reclaim that proud legacy for our country.”

Biden’s target, first proposed on the campaign trail, would set an even higher ceiling for admissions than the 110,000 slots approved by President Barack Obama in 2016.

Biden’s words aired during a virtual ceremony to commemorate the 1980 founding of the Jesuit Refugee Service, a global Catholic organization initially created to help people fleeing Vietnam.

Boosting the refugee resettlement program is important even as Americans face the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci, a member of the White House’s coronavirus task force who also spoke at the virtual ceremony. Americans shouldn’t use the pandemic as an excuse not to welcome refugees, he said.

“Amidst the ongoing difficulties of the pandemic, we must not lose sight of the ongoing imperative to attend to their basic human rights and needs, such as health care,” said Fauci, a Jesuit high school and college graduate.

Biden pointed out that refugees and immigrants are working on the front lines of the pandemic as doctors, nurses, researchers and farmworkers.

“We’re safer, stronger, a better country because of their contributions,” he said.

Pope Francis shakes hands with then-Vice President Joe Biden, a lifelong Catholic, at the Vatican on April 29, 2016. (Photo: L'Osservatore Romano/Pool photo via AP)

Biden’s commitment aligns with the priorities of Pope Francis, who has helped resettle several refugee families and has encouraged global leaders and Catholics around the world to do the same. The president-elect, a devout, lifelong Catholic, spoke with Francis on a phone call Thursday morning about their shared policy goals, including “welcoming and integrating immigrants and refugees into our communities.”

Giulia McPherson, director of advocacy and operations at the Jesuit Refugee Service’s U.S. branch, said she believes Biden’s approach to the refugee crisis is influenced by his faith.

“I think he sees that part of the Catholic faith is looking to welcome the stranger, acknowledging the stranger as our neighbor,” she said. “That’s part of who we are as Catholics and a core part of Catholic social teaching.”

While the Jesuit Refugee Service isn’t one of the nine private agencies that the U.S. State Department works with to resettle refugees, it does aid refugees in the regions they’ve fled to around the globe. McPherson said the group can testify to the misery felt by refugees about President Donald Trump’s cuts to the resettlement program.

“We’ve seen the despair firsthand of refugees who, due to the U.S. policies over the past four years, have seen their chances of coming to the U.S. dwindle to almost zero,” she said. “But there’s a lot of hope now that we anticipate a change in policy.”

Biden would set an even higher ceiling for refugee admissions than the 110,000 slots approved by President Barack Obama in 2016. (Photo: Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

