Is Joe Biden really our very own Celtic tiger in the White House?

In 1998, while living in Donegal, the journalist Lawrence Donegan met Newt Gingrich. The then speaker of the US House of Representatives had flown to Ireland while considering running for the Republican nomination in the upcoming presidential race (his bid didn’t last very long), on the assumption that his grandmother – a Daugherty from Pennsylvania – might trace her lineage to that part of the world. Dohertys (and their variants) are indeed thick on the ground in Derry and Donegal. Having grown up on the border between the two counties, I tried to count how many I personally know for this piece and gave up around the 20 mark.

Improbably for Gingrich, however, his pilgrimage was to end in disappointment. The chieftain of the Doherty clan welcomed him warmly, posed for photos and then, to a room filled with dignitaries, diarists and Dohertys, announced that he’d checked his 2 million-strong clan record and found Gingrich was not among family that day.



Donegan made no effort to hide his schadenfreude, rejoicing with a New Yorker named Barbara who detested Gingrich as much as he did. “Forty-five million Irish Americans now knew that Newt Gingrich wasn’t one of them,” he wrote. “Barbara and I hugged like two lovers at the end of a long war.”





Twenty-two years – and several long wars – later, few other aspects of American politics seem recognisable, but the quest to declare oneself Irish persists. It’s a matter of rite so ubiquitous that kissing the Blarney Stone may be as fundamental to your chances as kissing babies, daughters or subsequently paid-off porn stars. Irish reactions to these efforts range from disgust – Donald Trump’s grisly Irish-American stooges pausing their attacks on immigrants to celebrate their own immigrant forebears on St Patrick’s Day – to the effusive – naming a motorway service station in Tipperary “Barack Obama plaza” in honour of his ancestors.

For the most part, Irish people are not the intended audience for these overtures, and are more likely to become exercised by films in which Christopher Walken and Emily Blunt perform mangled Irish accents in spudface. When American politicians claim Irishness, we only seem to take a strong view if animated against the individual in question. Bill Clinton, for example, is so universally well-liked by Irish people, the fact that his notional Irish roots were planted in even shallower soil than poor old cousin Newt is rarely mentioned.

Which brings us to Joe Biden, now the world’s most famous Irish American, and thus the president-elect of the United States. Unlike Clinton or Gingrich, Biden’s links to Ireland are well established, but that hasn’t stopped some UK observers finding his embrace of that heritage just as calculating, even threatening.

The roots themselves are undeniably strong, or as US genealogist Megan Smolenyak put it to the BBC in one delightfully contradictory couplet: “He’s about as Irish-American as you can get. He’s about five eighths.” Whatever the exact mathematics, a glut of Biden’s ancestors came from Ireland, on both his mother’s and father’s sides. Theirs is the classic story of mid-19th-century Irish emigres: skilled grafters in laborious professions who transcended the twin challenges of arduous poverty and being named after minor characters from Coen brothers films. Great-grandfathers such as Ambrose Finnegan and Patrick Blewitt, whose sideburns need not be described to be imagined, and whose descendants can still be found – and were indeed filmed, cheering for television broadcasts – in Mayo, Louth and beyond.

Ireland rejoiced in Biden’s win for the same reasons as the rest of the world – one poll found that he would beat Trump in every single constituency of the UK, for example – but it’s likely that his repeated profession of Irish pride gave him a little extra juice in the aul’ sod. He charmed on a trip to Ireland as vice president in 2016: staring lovingly at lakes, smiling at sheepdogs and revealing an improbable familial connection to Irish rugby players Dave and Rob Kearney, the latter congratulated by Biden as his “cousin” when Ireland beat the All Blacks in 2016.

Four years later to the day, Rob returned the favour, and RTE closed its main news broadcast with a heart-swelling montage of the Democrat’s election win, overlaid with his own recitation of Seamus Heaney’s The Cure at Troy. All it took was footage from January of Biden answering a request for comment from the BBC with, “The BBC? I’m Irish”, to raise his Celt status to a further, mythical pitch.

