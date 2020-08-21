Joe Biden puts character on the ballot and other takeaways from the final night of the DNC

WASHINGTON – On the final night of the Democratic National Convention, an array of family members, former White House rivals and elected officials talked about Joe Biden's character, portraying him as loyal, empathetic and a person of moral clarity.

While the prior three nights featured discussions of issues such as climate change and gun violence, Thursday focused on Biden's faith, his family and the connections he's made through decades as a U.S. senator followed by eight years as vice president to former President Barack Obama.

Speakers shared stories of the difference he'd made in their lives. There were repeated reminders to vote and jokes from actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus, the moderator for the evening whose quips drew mixed reviews on social media.

Biden's pitch: 'Is that the America you want?'

Biden used his acceptance speech to highlight his vision for dealing with the multiple challenges facing the country, including the pandemic and the recession, and to slam President Donald Trump's record.

"Character is on the ballot, compassion is on the ballot, decency, science, democracy. They're all on the ballot," Biden said. "Who we are as a nation, what we stand for, and, most importantly – who we want to be. That's all on the ballot. The choice could not be more clear."

View photos Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden greets his wife Dr. Jill Biden on the fourth night of the Democratic National Convention from the Chase Center on August 20, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware. The convention, which was once expected to draw 50,000 people to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is now taking place virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic. More

Standing on a stage surrounded by flags in an empty convention hall, Biden criticized the president's conduct and policies over his first term, including his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Just judge this president by the facts," Biden said, before citing statistics on the virus' spread in the U.S. and the jarring numbers of deaths, job losses and business closures.

DNC live updates: Joe Biden accepts Democratic presidential nomination, setting the stage for combative race against Trump

'I had to turn the loss into purpose': How Joe Biden shares Iowans' grief on the campaign trail

He chronicled some of the president's actions overseas and domestically, including the president's reaction to the deadly white supremacist attack in Charlottesville, Va., when he said there were "very fine people on both sides."

"Is that the America you want for you, for your family, your children?" Biden asked.

Boy who connected with Biden over stutter offers moving speech

One of the most memorable moments of the evening came with 13-year-old Brayden Harrington, who connected with Biden on the campaign trail in New Hampshire in February over their shared experience with a stutter.

"Without Joe Biden, I wouldn't be talking to you today," Brayden said, reading from a white sheet of paper where he typed out his speech, using the same method Biden used over the years to mark certain words and letters to make them easier to read.

"I'm just a regular kid," he said. "And in a short amount of time. Joe Biden made me feel more confident about something that's bothered me my whole life."

Biden has previously discussed his struggles with stuttering growing up, and said he practiced his speaking by reciting poems in the mirror.

Team of former rivals rib each other and praise Biden

Former 2020 presidential candidates spoke to one another via virtual conference, in a show of unity between more progressive and moderate members of the party to both unite behind Biden and also poke a little fun.

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, and Venture for America founder Andrew Yang were present on the call.

“Bernie, don’t you laugh, I have questions for you,” Sen. Cory Booker said during the call. “Why does my girlfriend like you more than she likes me?” he said, referring to actress Rosario Dawson’s public support for Sanders during the primary season.

Story continues