Joe Biden Lands In L.A. For Campaign Visit; POTUS Easily Wins South Carolina Primary — Update

UPDATE: President Joe Biden arrived in Los Angeles this afternoon for a campaign swing.

His first stop is a campaign meeting in Bel Air, according to a White House pool report. A source said that the meeting was at the home of Freddy DeMann, the producer and music executive who was the co-founder of Maverick Records.

Biden, meanwhile, issued a statement after his easy victory in the South Carolina Democratic primary.

“In 2020, it was the voters of South Carolina who proved the pundits wrong, breathed new life into our campaign, and set us on the path to winning the Presidency,” Biden said.

“Now in 2024, the people of South Carolina have spoken again and I have no doubt that you have set us on the path to winning the Presidency again — and making Donald Trump a loser — again.”

PREVIOUSLY: President Joe Biden was projected to easily win the South Carolina Democratic primary tonight.

NewsNation declared him the winner shortly after polls closed at 7 p.m. ET. Although Biden’s victory was all but assured, the state holds symbolic value for Biden, as his victory there in 2020 marked a turning point in his campaign for the nomination.

This cycle, Biden faces nominal opposition from Rep. Dean Phillips (D-MN) and Marianne Williamson. But Phillips in particular has sought to make enough of a showing to send a message over misgivings about Biden seeking another term, given his age. That said, Phillips lost handily to Biden in New Hampshire last week, with the president’s supporters waging a write-in campaign because his name was not on the ballot.

The president and First Lady JIll Biden landed in Los Angeles this afternoon for a short visit that includes a POTUS campaign meeting with Black leaders in the entertainment industry. He will fly to Las Vegas on Sunday for a campaign event, in advance of that state’s primary on Tuesday.

