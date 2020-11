Joe Biden wins US election to become President of the United States

The winner: Joe Biden has been acclaimed as the winner after clinching Pennsylvania

Joe Biden has defeated President Donald Trump to become the 46th president of the United States.

The Democrat’s victory was declared on Saturday after more than three days of uncertainty as election officials sorted through a surge of postal votes that delayed the processing of some ballots. Mr Biden crossed 270 electoral college votes with a win in Pennsylvania.

Moments after the victory was declared, Mr Biden promised to “to keep the faith” that Americans have placed in him.

“America, I’m honored that you have chosen me to lead our great country,” he wrote.

"The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not.

“I will keep the faith that you have placed in me.”

Nevada was then called as being Mr Biden’s shortly after the Pennsylvania result.

Mr Biden, 77, staked his candidacy less on any distinctive political ideology than on galvanising a broad coalition of voters around the notion that Mr Trump posed an existential threat to American democracy.

The strategy proved effective, resulting in pivotal victories in Michigan and Wisconsin as well as Pennsylvania, once Democratic bastions that had flipped to Mr Trump in 2016.

Mr Biden was on track to win the national popular vote by more than 4 million, a margin that could grow as ballots continue to be counted.

Mr Trump seized on delays in processing the vote in some states to falsely allege voter fraud and argue that his rival was trying to seize power - an extraordinary charge by a sitting president trying to sow doubt about a bedrock democratic process.

As the vote count played out, Mr Biden tried to ease tensions and project an image of presidential leadership, hitting notes of unity that were seemingly aimed at cooling the temperature of a heated, divided nation.

"We have to remember the purpose of our politics isn't total unrelenting, unending warfare," Mr Biden said on Friday night in Delaware.

"No, the purpose of our politics, the work of our nation, isn't to fan the flames of conflict, but to solve problems, to guarantee justice, to give everybody a fair shot."

