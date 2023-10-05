Joe Biden’s presidential pooch goes from White House to doghouse as it’s removed

Commander, the Bidens' German shepherd, was last seen at the White House on Sept 30 - Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc

Joe Biden’s dog Commander has been removed from the White House, a spokeswoman said Wednesday, after it bit a number of staff members.

The US president and his wife, Jill, have sent the two-year-old German shepherd to an unknown location while they consider the “next steps” for the presidential pooch.

The announcement came after CNN and Axios reported that Commander, who arrived at the White House as a cute pup in 2021, had been involved in more biting incidents than previously known.

The US Secret Service had acknowledged that 11 of its agents had been nipped, but CNN said that the actual number was higher and that the dog had bitten other White House workers.

“The President and First Lady care deeply about the safety of those who work at the White House and those who protect them every day,” Elizabeth Alexander, the communications director for Jill Biden, said in a statement.

“They remain grateful for the patience and support of the US Secret Service and all involved, as they continue to work through solutions.

“Commander is not presently on the White House campus while next steps are evaluated.”

There were no further details about Commander’s location or whether the move was permanent.

The last time that Commander was seen at the White House was on Sept 30, when photographers spotted him on the Truman Balcony of the president’s private quarters.

The Bidens have previously blamed the “stressful” environment at the White House for the rambunctious behaviour of their pets.

Commander is the second of the Bidens’ dogs to be sent away from the White House for biting, after Major, another German shepherd, was dispatched to live with family friends in Delaware.

The Bidens’ beloved dog Champ died in 2021 at the age of 13.

Commander was introduced amid great fanfare in December 2021, with Biden tweeting “Welcome to the White House” along with a photo of the puppy running with a tennis ball in his mouth.