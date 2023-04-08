Joe Biden: President to give key speech at Ulster University in GFA visit

US President Joe Biden will give a key address at Ulster University's newly opened Belfast campus next week, it has been confirmed.

He is visiting NI and the Republic of Ireland to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

His speech at UU's £350m campus, understood to be his sole NI engagement, will take place on Wednesday.

He is expected to leave Northern Ireland that afternoon.

Mr Biden will also attend engagements in Dublin, County Louth, and County Mayo during his four-day visit.

Announcing the Belfast speech, UU vice-chancellor and president Prof Paul Bartholomew said the university was "looking forward to what will be a very special day in [its] history and to hosting President Biden on his first visit to Northern Ireland since becoming president".

The university's Belfast campus, which opened last autumn, "truly reflects the hope and promise" of the Good Friday Agreement "and our aspirations for a positive, prosperous, and sustainable future for everyone", he added.

It is believed Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will also be in Northern Ireland for Mr Biden's visit.

On Saturday Louth County Council confirmed Mr Biden will visit both Dundalk and Carlingford, close to the border with Northern Ireland.

Irish broadcaster RTÉ has reported his visit to the Republic of Ireland may include government receptions at Farmleigh House and Dublin Castle.

It is also believed the US president will attend the Irish presidential residence, Áras an Uachtaráin, to meet Michael D Higgins.

White House spokesperson John Kirby said Mr Biden was expected to address the Oireachtas (Irish parliament) on Thursday.

He will become the fourth US president to do so, following John F Kennedy on 28 June 1963, Ronald Reagan on 4 June 1984 and Bill Clinton on 1 December 1995.

'Looking ahead'

It has also been confirmed that Mr Biden will be in County Mayo on Friday, where he will speak at an event outside St Muredach's Cathedral, Ballina.

Taoiseach (Irish prime minister) Leo Varadkar said he was "delighted" Mr Biden would be visiting Ireland.

"When we spoke recently in the White House, President Biden was clear that in celebrating the Good Friday Agreement, we should be looking ahead, not backwards," he said.

The involvement of the United States and of Mr Biden personally had been "essential to the peace process in Ireland", he added.

BBC News NI understands Joe Kennedy III, the US special envoy for Northern Ireland, will accompany President Biden on his visit.

It will be his first trip to Northern Ireland since taking up the post of special envoy in December.

Mr Kennedy will stay in Northern Ireland for several days after President Biden travels to the Republic of Ireland, it is understood.

On Thursday Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) Asst Ch Constable Chris Todd said the visit would require a security operation on a scale not seen in Northern Ireland since the G8 summit in 2013.