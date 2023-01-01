Joe Biden preparing to announce 2024 run despite clamour for younger candidate

Joe Biden is set to announce his run for re-election early this year

Joe Biden is poised to announce his run for re-election early this year, despite widespread hopes that he would stand aside for a younger Democrat candidate.

According to a CNBC poll in December, 57 per cent of Democrats do not want the president to run again in 2024, when he would be 82.

But a former member of Mr Biden's staff told The Telegraph: "His vanity and self-aggrandisement mean he can't process the idea that he's not doing a great job."

His announcement may come at the annual State of the Union address in Congress, which is expected in February. A trusted team of advisers has already been convening privately at the White House and Mr Biden, 80, is expected to go ahead in the absence of a surprise development.

Biden encouraged by midterm results

He has been buoyed by better than expected results in the midterm elections in November, and believes his ability to attract independent voters, particularly in America's industrial heartland, mean he is still the best option for his party to hold the White House.

Donald Trump's declaration that he will run for the Republican nomination only intensified Mr Biden's view.

The US president, and his wife Jill, began meeting with key advisers in September to explore what a potential campaign would look like.

It is a small planning group. A former Biden staff member said: "The media generally overstate how Bidenworld is this huge world of people."

President Joe Biden leaves Savant restaurant with first lady Jill Biden and grandchildren, in Christiansted, U.S. Virgin Islands, on Dec 30 2022

The group includes Mr Biden's chief of staff Ron Klain, who according to the former Biden staff member, has a tendency to "take up all the oxygen" in meetings.

Others involved behind the scenes include so-called "Biden whisperers" Mike Donilon and Anita Dunn, who are both White House senior advisers, but have no public profile.

Mr Donilon was the chief strategist behind Mr Biden's successful 2020 campaign, while Ms Dunn was communications director in the Obama White House, and is a veteran of six Democrat presidential campaigns.

President to hit the road

Mr Biden's team has also begun making aggressive efforts to reconnect with wealthy campaign donors from 2020, who had grumbled about a lack of contact with the White House in his first two years.

Many are being invited to a string of White House Christmas parties and tours. The number being wined and dined was described by one official as "obscene".

Other potential major donors for Mr Biden's 2024 campaign were invited to the recent state dinner for French President Emmanuel Macron, and the lighting of the White House christmas tree.

In the new Congress, starting in January, Republicans will have a narrow majority in the House of Representatives.

Mr Biden will effectively be a lame duck, and his attempts at passing major legislation will grind to a halt.

President Biden's team has begun making aggressive efforts to reconnect with wealthy campaign donors from 2020 - AP

That will leave him free to campaign, and his team plan to have him travel the country promoting the legislation he did pass earlier in his first term.

He will visit road and bridge building projects connected to his $1 trillion infrastructure bill, and also give speeches about his pandemic relief spending, expansion of healthcare, capping of prescription drug prices, and investments in the semiconductor industry and climate change.

Mr Biden's campaign headquarters is expected to be either in his home state of Delaware, or in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the key election state where he was born. Both have easy train links to Washington.

Democrat strategists believe the midterm results vindicated their decision to have Mr Biden campaign on issues including abortion and threats to democracy, rather than the economy.

In the 2024 campaign he will again tell voters that inflation is a global, not an American, problem. And he will continue to call Republicans "extreme" and the "UltraMAGA party," rather than pitching himself as a unifier.

Lowest approval rating

Mr Biden's team is aware the campaign will mean a much more intense workload than in 2020, when appearances were limited by the pandemic.

Currently, the president constantly seeks to offset the issue of his age when in public. He makes a point of jogging or skipping a few steps as he gets on a stage or disembarks Air Force One.

His 80th birthday in November passed with deliberately little fanfare. White House officials said they did not have time to organise a major event to mark the occasion.

On Election Day 2024, Mr Biden will be a few weeks short of turning 82.

He also has the lowest approval rating, at this stage of an administration, for any president since polls began after the Second World War.

While major Democrat figures have publicly professed their support for a re-election bid, there are dissenters.

'Biden run would stifle Democrats'

Norman Solomon, national director of the Left-wing activist group RootsAction.org, said "Biden at the top of the ticket would be an albatross around the necks" of Democrats running for other offices in 2024.

Perhaps the most significant indication Mr Biden will run came as he recently moved to change the order in which states vote in the primary race for the Democrat presidential nomination.

It was a clear attempt to head off any potential challenge from an insurgent Left-wing candidate.

For 50 years Iowa and New Hampshire have kicked off the voting, but in 2020 Mr Biden came in fourth and fifth places there, very nearly extinguishing his campaign.

Instead, he has urged the Democratic National Committee to put first South Carolina, which resurrected his 2020 campaign.

Jim Clyburn, the hugely influential congressman from South Carolina, whose endorsement secured the state for Mr Biden last time, has already committed to backing him again.

One of the few unlikely events that could potentially persuade Mr Biden not to run would be a decision by Mr Trump, 76, to withdraw.

With 44-year-old Ron DeSantis left as the runaway favourite for the Republican nomination, Democrat pressure would increase on Mr Biden to make way for a younger candidate.