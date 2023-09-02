Joe Biden Pays Tribute to Jimmy Buffett: ‘A Poet of Paradise’

Jimmy Buffet Performs At Get Out The Vote Rally With Democrats Gillum And Nelson - Credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

President Joe Biden paid tribute to “Margaritaville” legend Jimmy Buffett Saturday following news of the singer’s death at the age of 76.

“A poet of paradise, Jimmy Buffett was an American music icon who inspired generations to step back and find the joy in life and in one another,” Biden said in a statement released by the White House.

More from Rolling Stone

“His witty, wistful songs celebrate a uniquely American cast of characters and seaside folkways, weaving together an unforgettable musical mix of country, folk, rock, pop, and calypso into something uniquely his own.”

In 2016, Buffett — a longtime Democrat — and then-Vice President Biden campaigned in Florida in support of Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign. (Reposting news of Buffett’s death Saturday, Clinton wrote, “Fair winds and following seas, dear Jimmy.”)

“We had the honor to meet and get to know Jimmy over the years, and he was in life as he was performing on stage – full of goodwill and joy, using his gift to bring people together,” Biden continued.”

“Over more than 50 studio and live albums and thousands of performances to devoted Parrot Heads around the world, Jimmy reminded us how much the simple things in life matter – the people we love, the places we’re from, the hopes we have on the horizon.”

A poet of paradise, Jimmy Buffett was an American music icon who inspired generations to step back and find the joy in life and in one another.



We had the honor to meet and get to know Jimmy over the years, and he was in life as he was performing on stage – full of goodwill and… — President Biden (@POTUS) September 2, 2023

The president also sent his condolences to Buffett’s family and the Parrot Heads, “the millions of fans who will continue to love him even as his ship now sails for new shores.”

Story continues

A statement late Friday night on the singer’s social media accounts read, “Jimmy passed away peacefully on the night of September 1st surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs. He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many.” No cause of death was provided.

Best of Rolling Stone

Click here to read the full article.