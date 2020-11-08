Joe Biden, now president-elect, declares it is 'time to heal in America’

In his first speech as president-elect on Saturday, Joe Biden said he hoped to unify the nation after an especially bitter campaign with President Trump, who has so far refused to concede defeat in the race.

“Folks, the people of this nation have spoken,” said Biden on an outdoor stage at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Del., as a crowd, with many people watching from inside their cars, honked and cheered approval. “They’ve delivered us a clear victory, a convincing victory, a victory for we the people. We won with the most votes ever cast on a presidential ticket in the history of the nation, 74 million!”

The former vice president repeatedly sought to reinforce his message during the campaign that he would seek to be a president to all Americans, regardless of whether they had voted for him.

“I pledge to be a president who seeks not to divide, but unify. Who doesn’t see red states and blue states, only sees the United States,” Biden said.

“All those of you who voted for President Trump, I understand the disappointment tonight. ... But now let’s give each other a chance.We need to stop treating our opponents as our enemies,” Biden told the crowd. “They’re not our enemies. They’re Americans. This is the time to heal in America.”

View photos President-elect Joe Biden addresses the nation in Wilmington, Del., on Nov. 7. (Jim Bourg/Reuters) More

Biden was declared the victor in the particularly caustic race against President Trump on a date that holds personal significance for the Democrat: It was 48 years to the day that he was first elected to the United States Senate in his home state of Delaware.

Biden ran two failed campaigns for president — one in 1988 and the other in 2008. On his third try, he crossed the finish line after serving eight years as vice president under President Barack Obama.

As several major news networks called the race in Biden’s favor late Saturday morning, Trump was playing golf at his club in Sterling, Va. The president vented his frustration on Twitter, pushing more false narratives in an attempt to discredit Biden’s victory.

“THE OBSERVERS WERE NOT ALLOWED INTO THE COUNTING ROOMS. I WON THE ELECTION, GOT 71,000,000 LEGAL VOTES. BAD THINGS HAPPENED WHICH OUR OBSERVERS WERE NOT ALLOWED TO SEE. NEVER HAPPENED BEFORE. MILLIONS OF MAIL-IN BALLOTS WERE SENT TO PEOPLE WHO NEVER ASKED FOR THEM!” Trump said in a tweet that Twitter quickly labeled as containing information about “election fraud that has been disputed.”

Kamala Harris, Biden’s running mate and the first woman of color to be elected vice president, introduced the president-elect.

“When our very democracy was on the ballot in this election, the very soul of America at stake, and the world watching, you ushered in a new day for America,” said Harris, who wore all white, in a nod to the women who fought to give women the right to vote in the U.S.

View photos Vice President-elect Kamala Harris gets ready to address the nation, on Nov. 7, in Wilmington, Del. (Andrew Harnik/Pool via AP) More

Noting the impact that the coronavirus pandemic has had on the country, Harris thanked all the officials and volunteers who made sure the election went forward.

“To the poll workers and election officials across our country who have worked tirelessly to make sure that every vote is counted, our nation owes you a debt of gratitude. You have protected the integrity of our democracy,” Harris said.

In her history-making speech, Harris, the daughter of an Indian-American mother and a Jamaican father, drew on her own background, saying she was reflecting on the life of her mother, Shyamala Gopalan, who died of cancer in 2009.

Story continues