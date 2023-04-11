Biden Ireland visit – live: US president touches down in Air Force One for four-day trip

Joe Biden has arrived in Belfast on a visit he said he will use to “keep the peace” on the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

The US president invoked the importance of the peace treaty and the recently negotiated Windsor Framework, which changes Northern Ireland’s post-Brexit trading rules.

Speaking to reporters before setting off, Mr Biden said his top priority was to “make sure the Irish accords and the Windsor Agreement stay in place, keep the peace”.

Air Force One touched down at a military base in County Antrim around 9.20pm this evening.

The US president will be greeted by Rishi Sunak on arrival and the pair will hold a bilateral meeting on Wednesday – though reports suggest the White House has pushed for the summit to be downgraded to a coffee break.

Mr Biden will also use the visit to reconnect with his family in Co Louth and Mayo, as well as attending several engagements in Dublin.

Key Points

Biden touches down in Antrim

Huge security operation in place for Biden visit

Mayo town ‘buzzing’ ahead of president’s arrival

Watch: Biden touches down in Northern Ireland

21:45 , Liam James

Joe Biden touched down in Northern Ireland minutes ago. The US president was filmed descending the steps of Air Force One before meeting Rishi Sunak.

Biden greeted by Sunak

21:32 , Liam James

Rishi Sunak was waiting on the tarmac in County Antrim as Air Force One touched down.

Joe Biden left the plane and walked over to the British prime minister.

The pair shook hands and exchanged a few words.

(Sky News)

21:21 , Sam Rkaina

US President Joe Biden has touched down at a military base in County Antrim as he begins a four-day visit to the island of Ireland.

Biden has said he will use his visit to the island of Ireland to “keep the peace”, as he left the US for his four-day trip.

The US president invoked the importance of the Good Friday Agreement and the recently negotiated Windsor Framework as he prepared to set off for Northern Ireland.

No formal meeting between Biden and Northern Ireland’s five main parties

20:37 , Sam Rkaina

Story continues

The White House said there will not be a formal group meeting between US President Joe Biden and Northern Ireland’s five main political parties.

Mr Biden is due to land in Northern Ireland on Tuesday night.

He will have an opportunity to engage with the leaders of the parties ahead of a speech on Wednesday at Ulster University.

Northern Ireland Assembly not operating is “big own goal”

20:37 , Sam Rkaina

Former taoiseach Bertie Ahern said it was a “big own goal” that the Northern Ireland Assembly is not operating for the visit of US President Joe Biden.

Speaking to Channel 4 News, the former Irish premier and Fianna Fail leader was asked if he was disappointed with the duration of Mr Biden’s visit and the fact that the US president would not be addressing Stormont.

He said: “I am very disappointed with that. I mean, the whole idea when this visit was mooted last year was that we would try and resolve the issues between the European Union and the UK.

“Then we weren’t making much progress on that until October, then Rishi Sunak came in. So it is a huge pity and a huge disappointment that the president of the free world, the United States, is not addressing the assembly, there’s no good hiding that fact. It’s a big own goal in my view.”

Partner of murdered journalist says its “pathetic and sad” violence has erupted in Northern Ireland again

20:17 , Sam Rkaina

The partner of murdered journalist Lyra McKee has said it is “pathetic and sad” that violence has erupted in Northern Ireland again.

Easter weekend saw a police Land Rover come under attack, with masked youths throwing petrol bombs and launching fireworks before it drove off in flames.

US President Joe Biden is visiting Northern Ireland as part of a series of engagements to mark the anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

Sara Canning condemned the violence and believes the Good Friday Agreement is in peril due to the political vacuum in the province which also risks rendering the Biden visit meaningless.

In an interview with Channel 4 News on Tuesday about events over the weekend, she said: “If I’m honest, I’m not surprised, it’s Easter and it’s only been almost four years since Lyra was killed in a similar kind of a circumstance.

“It’s really pathetic and it’s sad that we are back there again.

“The people of Creggan deserve better, the people in Northern Ireland and Ireland as a whole deserve better, but there’s always going to be that minority that are going to drag us back and do something that we, none of us, want to be a part of.

“And it’s really sad, you look at the demographics again and it’s all young kids.

“The people behind that, the paramilitaries, will tell you those children support this and they understand.

“They don’t understand, they’re there because there’s nothing else for them to do. They’re bored. They’re off school and they’re running the streets wild.”

Ms McKee was killed almost four years ago.

Lyra McKee (PA Media)

Police chairman hits out over suspected pipebombs found in cemetery

20:01 , Sam Rkaina

Police Federation for Northern Ireland chairman Liam Kelly said the placement of four suspected pipe bombs inside a cemetery in Creggan is a clear statement of intent to cause harm to police officers.

Mr Kelly said: “They don’t mind who gets hurt as they plough on with their redundant agenda. They don’t care if innocent people get seriously injured or killed.

“They are callous individuals who would drag the Creggan and the city back to the dark ages of bitter and pointless conflict. They seek to wreak havoc and exercise ruthless control over a community that deserves better.

“I want to praise the steadfast and dedicated work of my colleagues. Furthermore, I would appeal to the many decent people in Creggan to tell the police who the ringleaders are so that they can work to prevent them from inflicting devastating harm.

“These gangs have nothing to offer the community. They inspire unrest, paranoia and tell tall tales. They bully and mislead young people and use them as cannon fodder armed with petrol bombs and bricks.

“It’s high time these thugs were rejected, shunned and placed before the courts so they can be put where they belong, behind bars. This will ensure that the community can live in peace and work collaboratively to build a better future for everyone.”

An Army Technical vehicle at Derry City Cemetery during the search (PA)

Biden visit will “underscore the importance” of US-Irish relations

19:47 , Sam Rkaina

US ambassador to Ireland Claire Cronin said Joe Biden will “underscore the importance” of US-Irish relations.

“I think it’s very well known that he has a great fondness and affection for this country, the home of his ancestors,” she said. “But it’s also a time for him to underscore the importance of the US-Irish relationship, which remains so strong always.”

Speaking to RTE, Ms Cronin said the “excitement is palpable” in Mr Biden’s ancestral homeland of Co Mayo.

“I mean, there are flags in the windows. Wherever you go, people are talking about it, they’re excited about it and I know he will be too,” she said.

She added that festivities and “great entertainment” in Ballina will commence at around 7pm on Friday.

“The Chieftains are reuniting for a special show after we lost Paddy Moloney,” she said. “It’ll be very emotional for them to be back together for the first time since then, so we’re really looking forward to that.”

She added that the embassy had put out the “Infant of Prague” as part of a tradition in hope of good weather.

Small Irish town prepares for president’s trip

19:11 , Liam James

Joe Biden is set to reconnect with his roots at Carlingford Castle tomorrow.

The town of Carlingford has been busy ahead of his arrival, hanging US flags and messages welcoming the president.

The US president has relatives buried in nearby Templetown.

A Stars and Stripes flag flies close to Kilwirra cemetery and church ruins, where Biden’s relatives are buried (PA)

Local pub hangs a sign welcoming the president (AP)

Sarah Delahunt holds out a tray with a burger and fries adorned with a United States flag (AP)

Biden-Sunak talks won’t be ‘low-key’, Downing Street insists

17:30 , Liam James

Downing Street has denied that Rishi Sunak’s interactions with Joe Biden in Northern Ireland this week are “low-key”, despite reports their talks were downgraded by the US.

The prime minister will greet the US president off Air Force One when he arrives this evening, with talks to follow in Belfast the next morning.

The White House pushed to scale back their meeting from a bilateral to a less formal coffee, The New York Times reported, quoting an official jokingly dubbing it a “bi-latte”.

Asked why the plans appeared low-key, a No 10 spokesman told reporters: “I wouldn’t characterise it as that. As I’ve said the prime minister will see him tonight, he will see him again tomorrow.

“You’ve seen the president’s actions during his time demonstrate that we have a close relationship. His first visit outside of North America was to the UK, where he met both the Queen and the Prince of Wales.”

“We continue to have an incredibly positive working relationship with the president and the US government.”

Biden and Sunak must discuss Troubles bill, says Amnesty

17:00 , Liam James

Government plans to deal with the legacy of the Troubles in Northern Ireland should be on the agenda when Rishi Sunak meets Joe Biden, Amnesty International has said.

The human rights organisation has called on the prime minister to scrap its Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill, stating that it erodes the Good Friday Agreement.

The legislation proposes offering immunity for people accused of crimes during the Troubles as long as they co-operate with a new truth recovery body.

It would also would stop future court processes or inquests.

Along with Amnesty International, victims’ groups have expressed opposition to the Bill. Several protests have taken place over the last several weeks, with victims’ families carrying banners and placards demanding truth and justice for loved ones.

Biden says he will ‘keep the peace’ on Ireland trip

16:26 , Liam James

Joe Biden said he will use his visit to the island of Ireland to “keep the peace”, as he left the US for his four-day trip.

The US president invoked the importance of the Good Friday Agreement and the recently negotiated Windsor Framework, which changes Northern Ireland’s post-Brexit trading rules.

Mr Biden, speaking to reporters before his departure, said that his top priority was to “make sure the Irish accords and the Windsor Agreement stay in place, keep the peace”.

“That’s the main thing,” he said.

Mr Biden will arrive in Northern Ireland later this evening.

Biden boards Air Force One in Maryland (AP)

Good Friday Agreement: Biden 'very excited' for his four-day visit to Ireland

15:36 , Joe Middleton

What are Joe Biden’s Irish roots?

15:18 , Joe Middleton

Joe Biden will arrive in Belfast, Northern Ireland, on Tuesday evening to mark the 25-year anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

For an American president with deep Irish roots, it won’t be a typical trip to the ancestral homeland.

Mr Biden is expected to meet representatives from five Northern Irish political parties at a time when the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) is continuing to boycott the devolved power-sharing government in Stormont in protest at post-Brexit trading rules that treat the province differently to the rest of the UK.

Joe Sommerlad has the details.

What are Joe Biden’s Irish roots?

Co Mayo town ‘buzzing’ ahead of Biden visit, says relative of US president

15:09 , Joe Middleton

The town of Ballina in Co Mayo will never have witnessed anything like the visit of Joe Biden, a relative of the US president has said.

Joe Blewitt, a third cousin of Mr Biden, said there is a “great buzz” in the area ahead of the president’s arrival.

Preparations are well under way for the event on Friday, which will be the culmination of Mr Biden’s trip to the island of Ireland.

Co Mayo town ‘buzzing’ ahead of Biden visit, says relative of US president

Huge security operation for Joe Biden visit underway

15:04 , Joe Middleton

Dozens of police officers and secret service vehicles descended on Belfast on Tuesday morning in a major security operation ahead of US President Joe Biden‘s visit.

Bedford Street was closed to traffic, along with several side streets surrounding the Grand Central Hotel.

The street remained open to pedestrians as dozens of police and a number of armoured vehicles filled the area.

There were also several police vehicles surrounding Ulster University.

Mr Biden was due to visit the university’s new building on Wednesday before heading to the Republic of Ireland.

Anne Tennyson, from Belfast, welcomed the visit, despite the extensive security measures.

“I think it’s great, it’s great to see him coming here,” she said.

“It’s fantastic. Belfast has cleaned itself up and prepared for it and it’s looking great.”