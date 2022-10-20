Joe Biden missing in action on midterms trail amid poor approval ratings

President Joe Biden - Nathan Posner/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Joe Biden has been missing in action on the midterm campaign trail amid poor approval ratings.

The US president has not held a campaign rally since the beginning of September with less than three weeks to go until voting begins.

The race is tightening in key states, reflecting sinking Democratic hopes of maintaining the party's already fragile control of Congress.

Mr Biden’s approval rating sits at just 42.3 per cent.

Mr Biden’s approval ratings are reflected in his push to keep a low profile, with observers arguing that his decision to avoid public rallies during the midterms campaign shows how little he can do to help running Democrats.

“It's just tough for a party to thrive with an unpopular president and with the public having significant concerns about issues, like the economy and inflation,” said analysts with Larry Sabato's Crystal Ball election newsletter at the University of Virginia.

"This is why the House remains very likely to flip to the Republicans and why, despite the aforementioned challenges, Republican chances to win the Senate remain no worse than a coin flip."

White House officials claim that he is focusing on delivering speeches on the party’s accomplishments, rather than facing crowds at large-scale rallies.

Although the president has visited Colorado, California and Oregon, the trips have been low-key affairs.

Today, he will visit both Pittsburgh and Philadelphia, but the meeting with Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman will be held behind closed doors for invited guests only.

The president will make brief remarks to the press outside before being escorted out to the rest of the event.

Mr Biden’s low profile contrasts starkly with his predecessor’s movements in the final stretch of the election season.

Donald Trump held 26 rallies in October 2018, with nine of these packed into the final four days of that year’s midterm elections.

Barak Obama held 16 campaign rallies in October 2010, even though his approval rating of 44 per cent was close to Mr Biden’s.

Story continues

Mr Biden is yet to hold a rally in October.

Mr Obama will hold at least four major rallies in the run-up to election day in November.

Other Democrats have also moved to take centre stage. Onetime presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg will lead a get-out-and-vote rally in Kansas today.

Senator Bernie Sanders, another former presidential contender, will soon travel across eight states, holding at least 19 events.