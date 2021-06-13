Joe Biden meets the Queen at Windsor Castle

(AP)

US president Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden have arrived at Windsor Castle to have tea with the Queen.

The couple landed in the grounds of the monarch's Berkshire residence on Marine One on Sunday just before 5pm, a few minutes ahead of schedule.

They were met by the Queen, who was wearing a bright pink floral outfit, in the Quadrangle of the castle, before entering the castle via the Sovereign’s Entrance at 5.18pm.

The Bidens had already previously met with the Queen when she hosted a reception for the G7 leaders on Friday night in Cornwall.

Upon their arrival in Britain, Dr Biden said: “Joe and I are both looking forward to meeting the Queen. That’s an exciting part of the visit for us.”

The meeting marks the end of the president’s British leg of his first international trip since entering the White House in January.

