Joe Biden Makes Solemn Promise To America’s War Dead After Trump’s Reported Insults

Lee Moran

Democratic 2020 nominee Joe Biden hit back at President Donald Trump’s reported insulting of America’s war dead with a simple promise.

Trump reportedly referred to U.S. service members killed in World War I as “suckers” and “losers” during a 2018 visit to France, The Atlantic’s Jeffrey Goldberg reported Thursday. Trump denies the allegation.

Biden responded on Twitter: “If I have the honor of serving as the next commander in chief, I will ensure that our American heroes know that I will have their back and honor their sacrifice.”

“Always,” he emphasized.

Democratic vice-presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) backed up her running mate’s claim:

The surfacing of Trump’s reported comments came in the same week that a Military Times poll showed the president’s favorability rate was falling among active-duty officers and troops.

