Joe Biden makes embarrassing gaffe saying Putin will never win the 'hearts and souls of the Iranian people'

Joe Biden fluffed a key line in his State of the Union address, calling Ukrainians “the Iranian people,” leading to further questions about his mental sharpness.

In an embarrassing slip-up, the US President said: “Putin may circle Kyiv with tanks, but he will never gain the hearts and souls of the Iranian people.”

Behind him, Vice President Kamala Harris mouthed “Ukrainian” and shuffled uncomfortably in her seat.

There had been bipartisan support for his strong rhetoric on Russia and Ukraine but Mr Biden’s latest gaffe risked detracting from his overall message, experts warned.

Within minutes, Republicans piled on, led by Donald Trump Jr, who said mockingly: “Close enough guys.”

Her expression speaks for all of us. pic.twitter.com/EysNzbyLn5 — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) March 2, 2022

Ann Coulter the Conservative commentator and author said: “Putin will never gain the hearts and minds of the Iranian people! That's a relief.”

Amber Smith, a former Pentagon official under Donald Trump, said: “Turned it off after Biden said Putin will never win the heart and soul of the Iranian people.”

Nayib Bekele, the outspoken president of El Salvador simply tweeted: “The Iranian people”.

A new poll by ABC News/The Washington Post released on the eve of the speech found that 54 per cent of Americans don’t believe that Joe Biden has the “mental sharpness it takes to serve effectively as president”.

He has made a succession of slip ups since becoming president, including calling Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison “that fellow down under” when he apparently forgot his name, and mixing up President Trump with President Obama.

In the wake of the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan, in which 13 US soldiers were killed, Mr Biden was lambasted by members of parliament in the UK.

Cabinet insiders were quoted as suggesting the US president "looked gaga" and described him as “doolally” in the wake of the fall of Kabul.

Mr Biden has suffered from a lifelong stutter, which could explain some of the mistakes.

The 79-year-old, won the presidency amid massively scaled back campaigning during the pandemic, and some Democrats fear he would not fare as well in a much more arduous election next time.

Amid concerns over the President's age one personal friend, who has known him for decades, recently told The Daily Telegraph: "His clutch has slipped a little. He has the energy people have at that age."

In an annual health assessment conducted in November, the White House physician revealed that, while healthy and fit for duty, Mr Biden has "significant spinal arthritis," and his "ambulatory gait is perceptibly stiffer and less fluid than it was a year ago."

He is also suffering from an "increasing frequency and severity of throat clearing."